Minnesota State Fair, Minnesota Farm Bureau honor 89 Century Farms in 2023

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 89 Minnesota farms as 2023 Century Farms.

Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

According to a news release, the following are 2023 Century Farm families in west central Minnesota, listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, family or farm names and year of original purchase:

Big Stone



Beardsley — Erickson Farms, 1914



Ortonville — Wellendorf, 1918

Chippewa



Milan — TJ Thompson, 1898

Kandiyohi



Spicer — Peterson Family Farm, 1920

Meeker



Watkins — Kipf Farm, 1917

Redwood



Revere — Sawyer Family Farm, 1923



Vesta — Barber, 1921



Vesta — Vernon Anderson Farm, 1922

Renville



Danube — The Peterson Farm, 1921



Hector — Dovenmuehle Farms, 1912

Stearns



Kimball — Wicker Farm, 1916



Richmond — Hemmesch Farm, 1920



St. Cloud — The Gohman Farm, 1856

Stevens



Chokio — Twait Farm, 1920

Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2023 Minnesota State Fair from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org .

