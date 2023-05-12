99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation honors 43 Sesquicentennial Farms in 2023

In 2023, there are 23 Minnesota Sesquicentennial Farms being recognized. They have been in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, are 50 acres or larger and are currently involved in agricultural production.

Minnesota Sesquicentennial Farm plaque
The newest recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award have been announced by the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation.
Contributed / Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation
Today at 1:49 PM

EAGAN — The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation is recognizing 43 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2023.

To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger and currently be involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.

According to a news release, the following are 2023 Sesquicentennial Farms in west central Minnesota, listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, ownership and year of original purchase:

Chippewa

  • Milan — Riverview Farm, LLLP, 1869
  • Montevideo — Halvorson Family Farm, 1871

Kandiyohi

  • Willmar — Stan Carlson, 1873

Pope

  • Cyrus — Ervin J. Hagen Trust, 1872

Renville

  • Renville — Kurt and Amy Kramin, 1862

Stearns

  • Richmond — Kron-Chirhart Family Farm, 1860
  • St. Cloud — Leroy & Lloyd Gohman/Gohman Farm, 1856
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
