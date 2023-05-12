Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation honors 43 Sesquicentennial Farms in 2023
In 2023, there are 23 Minnesota Sesquicentennial Farms being recognized. They have been in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, are 50 acres or larger and are currently involved in agricultural production.
EAGAN — The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation is recognizing 43 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2023.
To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger and currently be involved in agricultural production.
A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
According to a news release, the following are 2023 Sesquicentennial Farms in west central Minnesota, listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, ownership and year of original purchase:
Chippewa
ADVERTISEMENT
- Milan — Riverview Farm, LLLP, 1869
- Montevideo — Halvorson Family Farm, 1871
Kandiyohi
- Willmar — Stan Carlson, 1873
Pope
- Cyrus — Ervin J. Hagen Trust, 1872
Renville
- Renville — Kurt and Amy Kramin, 1862
Stearns
- Richmond — Kron-Chirhart Family Farm, 1860
- St. Cloud — Leroy & Lloyd Gohman/Gohman Farm, 1856
ADVERTISEMENT