Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation honors 43 Sesquicentennial Farms in 2023

EAGAN — The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation is recognizing 43 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2023.

To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger and currently be involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.

According to a news release, the following are 2023 Sesquicentennial Farms in west central Minnesota, listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, ownership and year of original purchase:

Chippewa



Milan — Riverview Farm, LLLP, 1869



Montevideo — Halvorson Family Farm, 1871

Kandiyohi



Willmar — Stan Carlson, 1873

Pope



Cyrus — Ervin J. Hagen Trust, 1872

Renville



Renville — Kurt and Amy Kramin, 1862

Stearns



Richmond — Kron-Chirhart Family Farm, 1860



St. Cloud — Leroy & Lloyd Gohman/Gohman Farm, 1856