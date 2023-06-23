Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol involved in single-vehicle crash that injured two in Kandiyohi
Rolando Cabrerapena, 44, of Atwater, and his passenger, 44-year-old Belen Gallegos, of Willmar, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a reported crash in Kandiyohi. The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in the crash.
KANDIYOHI — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on U.S Highway 12 early Friday morning in Kandiyohi.
Rolando Cabrerapena, 44, of Atwater, and his passenger, 44-year-old Belen Gallegos, of Willmar, both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, a 2009 Pontiac was traveling northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 8 when the vehicle crashed as it crossed U.S. Highway 12 in Kandiyohi.
According to the report, Cabrerapena had consumed alcohol. He was wearing a seat belt, and Gallegos was not.
Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash, reported at 2:44 a.m. Friday.
Atwater Ambulance, CentraCare Emergency Medical Services, Atwater Fire Department, and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
