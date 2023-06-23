Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol involved in single-vehicle crash that injured two in Kandiyohi

Rolando Cabrerapena, 44, of Atwater, and his passenger, 44-year-old Belen Gallegos, of Willmar, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a reported crash in Kandiyohi. The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in the crash.

WCT.STOCK.CrashReport.png
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 11:14 AM

KANDIYOHI — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on U.S Highway 12 early Friday morning in Kandiyohi.

READ MORE

Rolando Cabrerapena, 44, of Atwater, and his passenger, 44-year-old Belen Gallegos, of Willmar, both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, a 2009 Pontiac was traveling northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 8 when the vehicle crashed as it crossed U.S. Highway 12 in Kandiyohi.

According to the report, Cabrerapena had consumed alcohol. He was wearing a seat belt, and Gallegos was not.

Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash, reported at 2:44 a.m. Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atwater Ambulance, CentraCare Emergency Medical Services, Atwater Fire Department, and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from June 9-June 22, 2023
June 23, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 23, 2023
June 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 23, 2023
June 23, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott