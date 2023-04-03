50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Mixed precip and wind forecast for Willmar as Dakotas, northern Minnesota brace for brunt of storm Tuesday

More snow is in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. While the greatest impacts are through the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, the Willmar area could see a couple inches.

weaMain.040423.jpg
Contributed / National Weather Service Twin Cities
Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
Today at 5:11 PM

WILLMAR — Mixed precipitation and strong winds are expected Tuesday in the Willmar region, which is under a winter weather advisory for the approaching storm system that will impact the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More weather:

The advisory area includes St. Cloud, Madison, Benson, Montevideo and Granite Falls, as well as Marshall and Pipestone areas in southwest Minnesota and a handful of counties in eastern South Dakota.

Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and a light glaze of ice are forecast in the Willmar area, according to the advisory statement from the National Weather Service Twin Cities .

The afternoon storm briefing posted online by the Twin Cities forecast office said some thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening which could contain hail. Blowing snow is possible in the areas with accumulating snow, but a mixture of precipitation types could limit this potential.

A winter storm warning replaces the winter storm watch for most of the northern half of Minnesota; some western counties are under a blizzard warning, including Big Stone and Traverse counties from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

USweamap.040423.jpg
Blizzard warnings are in red, winter storm warnings are in pink and winter weather advisories are in pink in this map.
Contributed / National Weather Service

Large swaths of the Dakotas also are under blizzard warnings. Snow was forecast to begin Monday afternoon and evening in areas there.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota, which covers the eastern two-thirds of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, said in its storm briefing that the storm arriving Tuesday could be the most impactful storm of the season, with blizzard conditions lasting 18 hours or more.

Blizzard conditions in northeastern Minnesota are expected Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday morning, and the strongest winds are expected near Lake Superior, according to the storm briefing posted online by the Duluth forecast office of the National Weather Service .

A National Weather Service warning map shows the expected size of the blizzard coming to the upper Midwest early this week.
Weather
WCT Weather Live: Portions of west central Minnesota are under winter storm watch through early Thursday
Minnesota's Red River Valley and much of the Dakotas are under a blizzard warming from early Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulation in those areas will be between 10-20 inches with winds up to 50 mph creating blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
April 03, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

By Susan Lunneborg
Susan Lunneborg is the news editor of the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
Lunneborg can be reached at: slunneborg@wctib.com or 320-214-4343.
