Mixed precip and wind forecast for Willmar as Dakotas, northern Minnesota brace for brunt of storm Tuesday

WILLMAR — Mixed precipitation and strong winds are expected Tuesday in the Willmar region, which is under a winter weather advisory for the approaching storm system that will impact the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The advisory area includes St. Cloud, Madison, Benson, Montevideo and Granite Falls, as well as Marshall and Pipestone areas in southwest Minnesota and a handful of counties in eastern South Dakota.

Could this be the last major winter storm of the season? Possibly.



Before we leap into spring, we'll have more snow and ice to contend with across portions of central and western Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/8w3YCuNfcP — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 3, 2023

Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and a light glaze of ice are forecast in the Willmar area, according to the advisory statement from the National Weather Service Twin Cities .

The afternoon storm briefing posted online by the Twin Cities forecast office said some thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening which could contain hail. Blowing snow is possible in the areas with accumulating snow, but a mixture of precipitation types could limit this potential.

A winter storm warning replaces the winter storm watch for most of the northern half of Minnesota; some western counties are under a blizzard warning, including Big Stone and Traverse counties from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

Blizzard warnings are in red, winter storm warnings are in pink and winter weather advisories are in pink in this map. Contributed / National Weather Service

Large swaths of the Dakotas also are under blizzard warnings. Snow was forecast to begin Monday afternoon and evening in areas there.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota, which covers the eastern two-thirds of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, said in its storm briefing that the storm arriving Tuesday could be the most impactful storm of the season, with blizzard conditions lasting 18 hours or more.

Difficult to impossible travel is expected due to heavy snow and strong winds over eastern ND into NW MN. Areas of west central MN from Elbow Lake to Park Rapids and Wadena have a lesser chance of heavy snow and will also see a chance for sleet or freezing drizzle. #ndwx #mnwx pic.twitter.com/cvnzGXXh9k — NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) April 3, 2023

Blizzard conditions in northeastern Minnesota are expected Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday morning, and the strongest winds are expected near Lake Superior, according to the storm briefing posted online by the Duluth forecast office of the National Weather Service .