Mixed precipitation forecast Tuesday and Wednesday in Willmar region, including 2-5 inches of snow

More snow is in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. While the greatest impacts are through the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, the Willmar area could experience another 2-5 inches.

stormAM040323.jpg
Contributed / National Weather Service Twin Cities
Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
Today at 11:00 AM

WILLMAR — Accumulating snow and blizzard conditions remain in the forecast for parts of Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More weather:

Granite Falls, Willmar and St. Cloud are on the southern edge of the winter storm watch area.

Heavy mixed precipitation is forecast in this region, with ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch and 2 to 5 inches of snow predicted, according to the storm statement issued early Monday from the National Weather Service . Winds could gust to 55 mph, and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

As of Monday morning, the storm watch for this region is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to the weather service, precipitation will start as snow for much of the area Tuesday morning, transitioning to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. A transition back to snow showers will occur Wednesday.

The blizzard conditions are forecast for Morris, Alexandria, Long Prairie and areas farther north.

The greatest winter weather impacts are expected from the Dakotas through western and northern Minnesota, according to the morning briefing on the storm from the Twin Cities forecast office in Chanhassen.

The strongest winds in northeast Minnesota are expected near Lake Superior, according to the storm briefing posted by the National Weather Service in Duluth .

A National Weather Service warning map shows the expected size of the blizzard coming to the upper Midwest early this week.
WCT Weather Live: Portions of west central Minnesota are under winter storm watch through early Thursday
Minnesota's Red River Valley and much of the Dakotas are under a blizzard warming from early Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulation in those areas will be between 10-20 inches with winds up to 50 mph creating blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
April 03, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
Susan Lunneborg is the news editor of the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota. A journalist for more than 25 years, she has worked as a reporter and editor at newspapers in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Lunneborg can be reached at: slunneborg@wctib.com or 320-214-4343.
