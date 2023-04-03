Mixed precipitation forecast Tuesday and Wednesday in Willmar region, including 2-5 inches of snow

WILLMAR — Accumulating snow and blizzard conditions remain in the forecast for parts of Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More weather:





Granite Falls, Willmar and St. Cloud are on the southern edge of the winter storm watch area.

Heavy mixed precipitation is forecast in this region, with ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch and 2 to 5 inches of snow predicted, according to the storm statement issued early Monday from the National Weather Service . Winds could gust to 55 mph, and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Another strong storm system continues to look likely for the Upper Midwest Tuesday-Wednesday. The greatest winter weather impacts are expected from the Dakotas through western & central MN, where blizzard conditions are likely.



More Info: https://t.co/92W5woTLCf#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/41MHi0nvDE — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 3, 2023

As of Monday morning, the storm watch for this region is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to the weather service, precipitation will start as snow for much of the area Tuesday morning, transitioning to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. A transition back to snow showers will occur Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blizzard conditions are forecast for Morris, Alexandria, Long Prairie and areas farther north.

The greatest winter weather impacts are expected from the Dakotas through western and northern Minnesota, according to the morning briefing on the storm from the Twin Cities forecast office in Chanhassen.

Difficult to impossible travel is expected due to heavy snow and strong winds over eastern ND into NW MN. Areas of west central MN from Elbow Lake to Park Rapids and Wadena have a lesser chance of heavy snow and will also see a chance for sleet or freezing drizzle. #ndwx #mnwx pic.twitter.com/cvnzGXXh9k — NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) April 3, 2023

The strongest winds in northeast Minnesota are expected near Lake Superior, according to the storm briefing posted by the National Weather Service in Duluth .

Lake Superior will be a very unsafe place to be as winds pick up. NE winds will lead to waves of 10-20 feet Tue-Wed. As winds turn SW late Wed - Thu, seas may become confused and chaotic. Storm and Gale Warnings are in effect. #marinewx #lakesuperior #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/95fAV3amGc — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) April 3, 2023