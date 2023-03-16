MnDOT advises no travel on segments of Hwy 14, Hwy 19 and Hwy 68, Lac qui Parle County advises no travel

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a no-travel advisory at 11 a.m. on several segments of highway in District 8:



Hwy 68 from the state line to Canby in Yellow Medicine County

Hwy 19 from the state line to Marshall in Lincoln and Lyon counties

Highway 14 from the state line to Tracy in Lincoln and Lyon counties

A no-travel advisory means that the condition of the road has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel, and there may be whiteout conditions.

Some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments are not effective, and conditions can become life-threatening for stranded travelers.

Strong winds and heavy snow have created low visibility and drifts which are quickly backfilled as soon as they are plowed, according to MnDOT District 8. No travel is advised until conditions improve.

Snow and wind contributed to difficult driving conditions Thursday morning in Laq qui Parle County as well.

The county issued a no-travel advisory for residents around 10:40 a.m. due to poor visibility. The county urged residents to stay off the roadways, with the exception of emergencies.

Much of southwest and west central Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory until Friday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with winds gusting 40 to near 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. This storm will result in significant blowing snow resulting in localized blizzard conditions at times.

For real-time traffic and travel information, visit www.511mn.org or get the free 511 smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.