MnDOT District 8 receives $2.5 million federal award to improve safety at New London, Minnesota, intersection

A federal award of $4.4 million to the local Minnesota Department of Transportation office includes $2.5 million for a Highway 23 and Highway 9 intersection safety project at New London and $1.9 million for rumble strips on highways in district.

Highway 23 intersection at New London
A tanker truck drives through the intersection of Minnesota Highways 23 and 9 in New London in this Tribune file photo.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune file photo
March 02, 2023 12:33 PM

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Transportation — District 8 is receiving a $2.5 million federal award to improve safety at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London and a $1.9 million award to install rumble strips on state highways throughout the southwest Minnesota district.

According to a news release, the funding is made possible through the Highway Safety Improvement Program, a federal-aid highway program with the purpose to significantly reduce fatalities and serious injuries on all public roads. It is a federally funded, state-administered program that requires a data-driven, strategic and performance-based approach to improving highway safety.

A decision on a safety improvement at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London has not been made at this time. An interchange and roundabout concept are being considered. MnDOT in the news release said the federal funding could be used toward whichever concept is selected; however, additional funding will be needed to fund either improvement as the $2.5 million award covers only a portion of the total project cost.

Project area map for the intersection of state Highway 23 and state Highway 9 in New London, Minnesota. A decision on safety improvement is expected in June 2023.
Minnesota Department of Transportation is analyzing a safety improvement for the intersection of state Highway 23 and state Highway 9 in New London. A decision is expected in June 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

MnDOT is expecting a decision on a selected safety improvement for the intersection in June 2023.

For more information about the Highway Safety Improvement Program process, contact Derek Leuer at 651-234-7372 . For information about the Highway 23 and Highway 9 safety improvement project, contact Ryan Barney at 320-441-9524 .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
