MnDOT District 8 receives $2.5 million federal award to improve safety at New London, Minnesota, intersection

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Transportation — District 8 is receiving a $2.5 million federal award to improve safety at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London and a $1.9 million award to install rumble strips on state highways throughout the southwest Minnesota district.

According to a news release, the funding is made possible through the Highway Safety Improvement Program, a federal-aid highway program with the purpose to significantly reduce fatalities and serious injuries on all public roads. It is a federally funded, state-administered program that requires a data-driven, strategic and performance-based approach to improving highway safety.







A decision on a safety improvement at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London has not been made at this time. An interchange and roundabout concept are being considered. MnDOT in the news release said the federal funding could be used toward whichever concept is selected; however, additional funding will be needed to fund either improvement as the $2.5 million award covers only a portion of the total project cost.

Minnesota Department of Transportation is analyzing a safety improvement for the intersection of state Highway 23 and state Highway 9 in New London. A decision is expected in June 2023. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

MnDOT is expecting a decision on a selected safety improvement for the intersection in June 2023.

For more information about the Highway Safety Improvement Program process, contact Derek Leuer at 651-234-7372 . For information about the Highway 23 and Highway 9 safety improvement project, contact Ryan Barney at 320-441-9524 .