MnDOT sets April 3 open house in Sacred Heart on U.S. Highway 212 project from Granite Falls to Renville

SACRED HEART — Construction is slated to get underway next month on a U.S. Highway 212 resurfacing project between Granite Falls and Renville and the reconstruction of the highway through Sacred Heart.

Related:









The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Sacred Heart City Hall where MnDOT staff and the project contractor will be on hand to answer questions. There is no formal presentation, and those interested may stop in anytime during the two hours to have questions answered.

According to the MnDOT project webpage at www.dot.state.mn.us/d8/projects/hwy212sacredheart , Shafer Contracting Co. Inc., of Shafer, Minnesota, is the contractor for the $25.5 million project.

Highway 212 will be resurfaced from Minnesota Highway 23 near Granite Falls to Renville County Road 6 in the city of Renville. The Sacred Heart reconstruction will include sidewalks and pedestrian ramps, and adjacent driveways will be upgraded to meet Americans with Disabilities standards, according to the MnDOT project description.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation construction project in 2023 will resurface U.S. Highway 212 between the junction of state Highway 23 near Granite Falls and Renville County Road 6 in the city of Renville and reconstruct Highway 212 in the city of Sacred Heart. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

A westbound passing lane also will be constructed between Sacred Heart and Granite Falls, west of Renville County Road 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

A detour will be necessary, starting May 1 and is expected to last through Oct. 26, according to a MnDOT flier about the meeting. Access to Sacred Heart will be provided using Chippewa County Road 2/Renville County Road 9 and Renville County Road 11.