MnDOT to begin two projects in May to replace, repair bridges in Swift County

BENSON — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin two bridge repair/replacement projects in the Benson area in coming weeks.

Beginning May 8, weather permitting, Highway 29 between County Road 22 and Highway 9 will be closed as crews begin work on the bridge over the Chippewa River, north of Benson.

Motorists will still have access to Highway 29 in areas north and south of the bridge because work will be isolated to the bridge site. Through traffic will have to follow a signed detour route.

A map of the detoured route as crews will begin replacing/repairing the Highway 29 bridge over the Chippewa River on May 8, 2023. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

A second bridge project west of Benson will begin May 15. The bridge replacements will close Highway 12 between Highway 9 in Benson and Highway 59. MnDOT will replace or repair three bridges located to the east and west of Danvers, and also west of Benson.

The work will also be isolated at the bridge sites. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 59 and County Road 20 during the construction.

According to the release, there will be a time where Highway 12 will be impassable at both bridges located east and west of Danvers. During that work, those traveling to and from Danvers should use County Road 15 to access Highway 12.

A map marking the three bridges to be repaired or replaced on U.S. Highway 12 between Highway 9 and Highway 59. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

MnDOT said motorists may encounter both Highway 29 and Highway 12 detours on their route. The two projects are expected to be completed in September.

Motorists can get real-time traffic updates at www.511mn.org, or check the Highway 29 and Highway 12 project websites for more information.