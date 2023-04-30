99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

MnDOT to begin two projects in May to replace, repair bridges in Swift County

MnDOT will begin work on two different projects to replace bridges on Highway 29 and U.S. Highway 12. Both projects are expected to be completed by September.

construction-ahead.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:22 AM

BENSON — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin two bridge repair/replacement projects in the Benson area in coming weeks.

Beginning May 8, weather permitting, Highway 29 between County Road 22 and Highway 9 will be closed as crews begin work on the bridge over the Chippewa River, north of Benson.

Motorists will still have access to Highway 29 in areas north and south of the bridge because work will be isolated to the bridge site. Through traffic will have to follow a signed detour route.

Highway.29.Bridge.Replacement.050823
A map of the detoured route as crews will begin replacing/repairing the Highway 29 bridge over the Chippewa River on May 8, 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

A second bridge project west of Benson will begin May 15. The bridge replacements will close Highway 12 between Highway 9 in Benson and Highway 59. MnDOT will replace or repair three bridges located to the east and west of Danvers, and also west of Benson.

The work will also be isolated at the bridge sites. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 59 and County Road 20 during the construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the release, there will be a time where Highway 12 will be impassable at both bridges located east and west of Danvers. During that work, those traveling to and from Danvers should use County Road 15 to access Highway 12.

highway12.BridgeReplacements.051523.jpg
A map marking the three bridges to be repaired or replaced on U.S. Highway 12 between Highway 9 and Highway 59.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

MnDOT said motorists may encounter both Highway 29 and Highway 12 detours on their route. The two projects are expected to be completed in September.

Motorists can get real-time traffic updates at www.511mn.org, or check the Highway 29 and Highway 12 project websites for more information.

READ MORE

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
102821.N.WCT.CoAdminReview
Local
Kandiyohi County Board to hear multiple presentations at Tuesday meeting
April 30, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
car.crash.jpg
Local
Two teens injured after crash involving tractor in Darwin, Minnesota
April 29, 2023 08:21 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors swept by Rochester
April 28, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS freshman Taylor VanHeuveln begins her wind-up during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints earn the 'W'
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals boys down by 1 stroke at Card/Cat Invite
April 28, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott