MnDOT to host April 10 open house in Benson for upcoming bridge projects

BENSON — The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, in Benson to learn about the two upcoming bridge replacement projects in the Benson area.

According to a news release from MnDOT, the Minnesota Highway 29 bridge replacement at the Chippewa River , north of Benson, is scheduled for construction this year, as are the U.S. Highway 12 bridge replacements, west of Benson , over the Chippewa River, Cottonwood Creek and County Ditch 3.

Residents, business owners, area visitors and commuters are encouraged to attend the open house at Benson City Hall, located at 1410 Kansas Ave. There will be no formal presentation, and those interested should stop in whenever it is convenient.

The two projects will begin this spring, with the Highway 29 bridge replacement starting as soon as mid-April, weather permitting, and the Highway 12 project beginning in May. Both projects are scheduled to be completed by September.

During construction, Highway 29 and Highway 12 will close and traffic will be detoured.

According to MnDOT, all upcoming construction information, including detour maps, will be available on the project websites for those who cannot attend the in-person public open house. Visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy29chippewa and mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy12bridges to learn more. Comments and questions can be submitted via a form on the project websites.

Anyone who needs an ASL or foreign language interpreter, other reasonable accommodation or documents in an alternative format should email a request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720 .