50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

MnDOT to host April 10 open house in Benson for upcoming bridge projects

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites all interested parties to an open house Monday regarding two upcoming bridge projects in the Benson area. Information is also available online.

mndot.png
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:33 AM

BENSON — The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, in Benson to learn about the two upcoming bridge replacement projects in the Benson area.

Related:

According to a news release from MnDOT, the Minnesota Highway 29 bridge replacement at the Chippewa River , north of Benson, is scheduled for construction this year, as are the U.S. Highway 12 bridge replacements, west of Benson , over the Chippewa River, Cottonwood Creek and County Ditch 3.

Residents, business owners, area visitors and commuters are encouraged to attend the open house at Benson City Hall, located at 1410 Kansas Ave. There will be no formal presentation, and those interested should stop in whenever it is convenient.

The two projects will begin this spring, with the Highway 29 bridge replacement starting as soon as mid-April, weather permitting, and the Highway 12 project beginning in May. Both projects are scheduled to be completed by September.

During construction, Highway 29 and Highway 12 will close and traffic will be detoured.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to MnDOT, all upcoming construction information, including detour maps, will be available on the project websites for those who cannot attend the in-person public open house. Visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy29chippewa and mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy12bridges to learn more. Comments and questions can be submitted via a form on the project websites.

Anyone who needs an ASL or foreign language interpreter, other reasonable accommodation or documents in an alternative format should email a request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720 .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 5, 2023
April 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 5, 2023
April 05, 2023 05:08 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Carol Ford of Milan, aka the "Garden Goddess," is joined by Ken Meter (left) of the Crossroads Resource Center during a local foods discussion held March 23, 2023 in Montevideo sponsored by the Land Stewardship Project. Ford has a winter greenhouse and with her late husband Chuck Waibel promoted local foods production through the use of winter greenhouses.
Local
West central Minnesota ag producers writing the menu for a local foods economy
April 05, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Practice 032723.003.jpg
College
Tribune Notebook: Ridgewater Warriors see improvement
April 04, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Info meeting planned April 5 in Granite Falls, Minnesota, on Upper Sioux park land transfer
March 30, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Renville County Parks offer access and shoreline fishing opportunities along the Minnesota River.
Northland Outdoors
Renville County taking new look at possible park sale
March 31, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska girls take 3rd at indoor meet
April 04, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott