News Local

Voters in western Minnesota's Montevideo School District to decide $54.86M, $11.34M bond issues Tuesday

Voters in the Montevideo School District will decide in Tuesday's referendum whether to approve a $54.86 million bond request for academic facilities improvements and a $11.34 million proposal for 800-seat fine arts center.

The recommended plan for meeting facilities needs in the Montevideo school district calls for developing a new high school building north of the existing high school building, which would be converted to a middle school. The current middle school would be renovated as an elementary school and the existing Ramsey and Sanford Elementary schools closed and razed. Image above shows the new construction for a high school.
Contributed / Bray Architects
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 4:51 PM

MONTEVIDEO — Voters in the Montevideo School District are going to the polls Tuesday, May 9, to decide on a $54,860,000 bond issue to improve academic facilities and a $11,335,000 bond issue for an 800-seat auditorium and fine arts center that would be built on the high school campus.

Voting in the special election will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the National Guard Training Community Center, 711 S. 17th St., Montevideo.

If approved, the academic project would remodel the current Middle School to hold grades K-4, while the existing Sanford and Ramsey elementary schools would be razed. The project would remodel the high school for use as a grades 5-8 middle school, and add an addition to the north to serve as a new 9-12 high school.

The fine arts question can only be approved if voters also approve question one for the academic facilities.

If approved, the state's Ag2School tax credit would significantly reduce the local tax share. The state would pay for 46% of the bond. If voters approve both issues for bonds of $66,195,00, the state share of that total would be $30,495,700.

The district has hosted five large-group presentations on the proposal in advance of the referendum. Superintendent Wade McKittrick and school board members have also joined with small groups of residents for 31 informal coffee meetings to describe the project

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
