Montevideo Veterans Home to host Community Office Open House

Downtown office will be host site for community meeting

Montevideo Veterans Home artist depiction
The Montevideo Veterans Home will include a prairie-inspired design, as shown in this depiction. Image courtesy of Wold Architects
By Montevideo
March 05, 2023 05:44 PM

Montevideo , Minn. — Potential residents, future employees and local businesses are invited to learn more about the Montevideo Veterans Home at a Community Office Open House. The event will be held Tuesday, March 7 from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Montevideo Veterans Home Community Office located in the downtown at 202 North 1st Street, Montevideo.

The new Veterans Home, scheduled to open in the fall, will serve up to 72 residents who are qualified Veterans or a spouse of a qualified Veteran, and who need skilled nursing care.

Home Administrator Ashley Bormann began her new role in January and has begun hiring the leadership team including Director of Nursing Jana Anderson.

Eventually, 164 full-time and part-time employees will work at the Home. Most staff will be hired this summer. Job postings are publicized on the State of Minnesota Careers website at mn.gov/careers; search for Montevideo Veterans Home.

The Home is also looking to contract with a number of local businesses to provide goods and services, including everything from a barber/beautician and chaplain to laundry services and equipment repair.

Refreshments will be served. No RSVP is required. For questions, contact the Montevideo Veterans Home Community Office at MontevideoVeteransHome.MDVA@state.mn.us or 320-301-0429 (local) or 888-896-0101 (toll-free).

