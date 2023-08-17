Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 17

News Local

Morris, Minnesota, man suffers possible concussion after falling asleep at the wheel

Riley James Berkey, 25, of Morris, was transported to a hospital for a possible head injury after the vehicle went off road and fell about 30 feet from a steep drop.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 5:51 PM

FRANKLIN — A 25-year-old driver was able to walk away from the scene of a severe crash after his vehicle went off the road and dropped 30 feet.

The crash was reported around 3:31 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the intersection of Redwood County Road 11 and 300th Street in Sherman Township.

According to a crash report from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office , Riley James Berkey, of Morris , was driving a pickup truck northbound on County Road 11. Berkey said he fell asleep while driving.

According to the report, the truck went off the roadway into a ditch, through a barbed wire fence, up a small hill and through some low-hanging tree branches while losing parts along the way. The truck then went down a steep 30-foot drop before coming to a rest in a small opening at the bottom of the hill.

According to the report, Berkey was able to walk away from the scene of the crash, and appeared to have possibly suffered a concussion. Berkey was transported to the CentraCare — Redwood Falls Hospital for treatment. The report did not describe any other injuries.

The crash was estimated to have caused more than $1,000 in damages.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
