Morton, Minnesota-based rail authority receives $322,000 grant for bridge rehabilitation project

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority is among nine freight rail projects that will share in $6.95 million in funding to improve freight rail service that supports economic development in different parts of the state, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced this week.

The Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority, based in Morton, will receive $322,000 for a rail bridge rehabilitation project.

The grants are provided through the Minnesota Rail Service Improvement program with funding approved during the 2021 legislative special session. MnDOT received 15 applications requesting a total of $14.7 million for this round of grant funding.

According to its website, the Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority, consisting of Carver , Sibley , Renville , Redwood and Yellow Medicine counties, owns 94.7 miles of railroad track from Norwood Young America to Hanley Falls.