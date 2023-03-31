99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Morton, Minnesota-based rail authority receives $322,000 grant for bridge rehabilitation project

The Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority, based in Morton, had one of nine projects that received funds from the Minnesota Rail Service Improvement program.

WCT.STOCK.Rail.crossbucks
The Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority will receive funding for a rail bridge rehabilitation project.
West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:24 AM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority is among nine freight rail projects that will share in $6.95 million in funding to improve freight rail service that supports economic development in different parts of the state, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced this week.

The Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority, based in Morton, will receive $322,000 for a rail bridge rehabilitation project.

The grants are provided through the Minnesota Rail Service Improvement program with funding approved during the 2021 legislative special session. MnDOT received 15 applications requesting a total of $14.7 million for this round of grant funding.

According to its website, the Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority, consisting of Carver , Sibley , Renville , Redwood and Yellow Medicine counties, owns 94.7 miles of railroad track from Norwood Young America to Hanley Falls.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
