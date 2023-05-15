Morton, Minnesota, man pronounced dead at the scene of horseback riding accident

MORTON — A man died in a horseback riding accident along the Birch Coulee Creek on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Timothy J. Hennen, of Morton, died at the scene of the accident after suffering injuries from a fall from a horse. The Sheriff's Office received a report of the accident around 5:23 p.m. Sunday near 675th Avenue and 355th Street, approximately one mile northeast of Morton.

Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered Hennen at the bottom of an embankment along Birch Coulee Creek. According to the release, bystanders were providing lifesaving measures to Hennen before emergency crews started resuscitation efforts. Hennen was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that Hennen was on horseback, riding along the edge of Birch Coulee Creek. According to the release, the horse lost its footing on a slippery surface and fell, causing Hennen's fall.

The Morton Medical Response Unit, Morton Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident remains under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.