99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Morton, Minnesota, man pronounced dead at the scene of horseback riding accident

Timothy J. Hennen, 64, of rural Morton, died at the bottom of an embankment along Birch Coulee Creek despite lifesaving efforts from bystanders and first responders, according to the Renville County Sheriff's Office.

2981846+ambulance.jpg
Contributed
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:08 PM

MORTON — A man died in a horseback riding accident along the Birch Coulee Creek on Sunday.

READ MORE

According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Timothy J. Hennen, of Morton, died at the scene of the accident after suffering injuries from a fall from a horse. The Sheriff's Office received a report of the accident around 5:23 p.m. Sunday near 675th Avenue and 355th Street, approximately one mile northeast of Morton.

Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered Hennen at the bottom of an embankment along Birch Coulee Creek. According to the release, bystanders were providing lifesaving measures to Hennen before emergency crews started resuscitation efforts. Hennen was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that Hennen was on horseback, riding along the edge of Birch Coulee Creek. According to the release, the horse lost its footing on a slippery surface and fell, causing Hennen's fall.

The Morton Medical Response Unit, Morton Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident remains under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Briana Sanchez / Tribune file photoThe Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday went through an in-depth analysis of the county’s long-term transportation needs, funding sources and options for filling an unfunded gap.
Local
Kandiyohi County might take over property assessments county wide
May 14, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 0-3 at tournament
May 14, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS powers its way to the MaxBat Classic title
May 14, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons finish 3-0 at Sartell quadrangular
May 12, 2023 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Austin Weber reacts after scoring a run during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late homer lifts Minnewaska Lakers past ACGC Falcons
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown