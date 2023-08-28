Motorcycle located near Willmar but no driver after 100 mph pursuit

WILLMAR — An investigation is underway after deputies with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office located a motorcycle that was allegedly used to flee law enforcement.

According to an emailed news release from Sgt. Dave Nester, deputies attempted to stop a motorcyclist for careless driving around 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Kandiyohi County Road 9 Northeast.

According to Nester, the driver refused to stop and accelerated to speeds over 100 mph. The deputy terminated the pursuit after about two miles, at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 26.

The motorcycle was subsequently found near that intersection, but no driver.

The case is currently under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Willmar Police Department .