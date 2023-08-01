Motorcyclist airlifted from scene of southwest Minnesota crash

MORGAN — A man was airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle accident Sunday in R edwood County .

According to a news release from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Duane Smith suffered multiple injuries, described as serious, in a single-vehicle accident north of Morgan. His address was not given.

Smith was airlifted from the scene, but the news release provided no information regarding where he was transported for treatment.

According to the release, Smith was driving a 1997 Harley-Davidson. No details on how the crash occurred were provided, but it was reported around 8:56 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 280th Street and County Road 11 in Sherman Township..

The crash remains under investigation and possible charges are pending, according to the release.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Morgan Ambulance and Fire, North AirCare and CentraCare Ambulance.