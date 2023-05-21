99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Motorcyclist dies in crash in state Highway 55 crash in Paynesville Township

Identity of victim will be released Monday

Police Lights.jpg
Police lights
Today at 5:46 PM

PAYNESVILLE — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on state Highway 55 in Paynesville Township, Stearns County at 1:28 p.m. Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol will release the identity of the fatality on Monday pending notification of family.

According to the preliminary information from the Patrol, a 2004 Buick La Sabre was westbound on Highway 55 and a 2014 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle was eastbound when they collided near milepost 107.

The driver of the Buick, Thomas Leonard Groby, 60, of Long Prairie, was not injured.

He was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the motorcycle was a 53-year-old man from Mora and his passenger was a 49-year-old woman from Mora.

The Paynesville Fire and Police Departments, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, CentraCare., and Life Link Air responded.

What To Read Next
Syttende Mai 052023 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Milan celebrates 17th annual 'A Taste of Syttende Mai'
May 21, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Magic Show 051923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters explore the impossible at Willmar magic show
May 20, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Vintage Hub 042723 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Vintage Hub in Kandiyohi, Minnesota, provides a space to shop, create and gather
May 20, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Minnewaska freshman Olivia Danielson takes off for her leg of the girls' 4x800-meter relay in the Class A State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater.
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska Lakers' girls find the right mix
May 21, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar senior Deshawna Hodges sprints towards the finish line in the girls' 200-meter dash in the Class AA State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater.
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals settle for 6th
May 21, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
LOGAN.COOLEY.jpg
College
Uncertainty in Arizona, drive to win a NCAA title in St. Paul fuel Cooley's Gopher return
May 20, 2023 07:28 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NLS vs. MCA, 051923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late rally sparks NLS Wildcats
May 19, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne