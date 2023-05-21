Motorcyclist dies in crash in state Highway 55 crash in Paynesville Township

PAYNESVILLE — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on state Highway 55 in Paynesville Township, Stearns County at 1:28 p.m. Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol will release the identity of the fatality on Monday pending notification of family.

According to the preliminary information from the Patrol, a 2004 Buick La Sabre was westbound on Highway 55 and a 2014 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle was eastbound when they collided near milepost 107.

The driver of the Buick, Thomas Leonard Groby, 60, of Long Prairie, was not injured.

He was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the motorcycle was a 53-year-old man from Mora and his passenger was a 49-year-old woman from Mora.

The Paynesville Fire and Police Departments, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, CentraCare., and Life Link Air responded.

