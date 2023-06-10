Motorcyclist injured in crash with another motorcycle at a Paynesville, Minnesota, gas station entrance

PAYNESVILLE — A motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after a crash involving another motorcycle in Paynesville.

Nicholas Charles Warborg, 33, Parkers Prairie , was transported to CentraCare — Paynesville Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash was reported at 9:56 a.m. Saturday on Business 23 near the entrance of a gas station.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Warborg and another motorcyclist, 28-year-old Stephen Winfred Brunson, of Henning , were both traveling northbound on Business 23 when they collided outside a gas station entrance.

Brunson was not injured, according to the report.

Both drivers were wearing helmets and alcohol was not involved in the crash. Road conditions were dry, according to the report.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Paynesville Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.