99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Motorcyclist injured in crash with another motorcycle at a Paynesville, Minnesota, gas station entrance

Nicholas Charles Warborg, 33, of Parkers Prairie, was transported to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with another outside a gas station entrance on Business 23 in Paynesville. The other driver was not injured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

accident.motorcycle.stock.jpg
Motorcycle accident
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 2:05 PM

PAYNESVILLE — A motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after a crash involving another motorcycle in Paynesville.

Nicholas Charles Warborg, 33, Parkers Prairie , was transported to CentraCare — Paynesville Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

READ MORE

The crash was reported at 9:56 a.m. Saturday on Business 23 near the entrance of a gas station.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Warborg and another motorcyclist, 28-year-old Stephen Winfred Brunson, of Henning , were both traveling northbound on Business 23 when they collided outside a gas station entrance.

Brunson was not injured, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both drivers were wearing helmets and alcohol was not involved in the crash. Road conditions were dry, according to the report.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Paynesville Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
061521.N.WCT.PioneerlandBandFestival.0506.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Marching bands to take over Benson, Montevideo and Litchfield next week
June 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 10, 2023
June 10, 2023 05:21 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A citizen's led initiative led to the repair of the three clocks in the Swift County courthouse clock tower. The clocks were dedicated in the summer of 2022, and now the citizens are hoping to add a sound system to the clocks.
Local
Swift County supports citizens group raising funds for courthouse clock tower chimes in Benson, Minnesota
June 10, 2023 05:20 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Area athletes compete at the Class A state track and field championships
June 10, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo's Avery Koenen is going out with a gold medal
June 09, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A state doubles championship, 060923.006.jpg
Prep
State boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons duo earns 2nd at state
June 09, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield junior Blake Aller crossed the finish line to win his heat in the 200-meter dash prelims during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller sets a new standard
June 09, 2023 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown