Multiple parties injured in three-vehicle crash Friday on Highway 23 near Rockville, Minnesota

ROCKVILLE — Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries while two others reported no injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 23 in Stearns County.

The crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 23 southbound and Stearns County Road 82, southwest of Rockville.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's accident report, a Chevrolet Tahoe carrying two people, a 2002 Nissan Xterra carrying three people and a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu carrying three people all collided at the intersection of the two roadways.

The Tahoe driver, 65-year-old Brian Glen Batzlaff, of Belgrade, and his 63-year-old passenger Diana Lynn Batzlaff, also of Belgrade, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Passenger Nelson Bartola Pineda Anila, 47, of Rockville, was the only party in the Nissan Xterra who reported injuries. The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Yoesmy Yohana Garcia Gomez, and her other passenger, Romel Jesus Montoya, 26, both of Rockville, were uninjured.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, 58-year-old Omar Abdulahi Hassan, of St. Cloud, and his two female passengers, Asad Maxamad Yusuf, 58, and Rugiya Abdi Yusuf, 58, both also from St. Cloud, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol's report, all parties were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Those that were injured were transported to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and road conditions were reported as dry.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Rockville Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Cold Spring Police and Richmond Police Departments also assisted at the scene.