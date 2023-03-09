99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
National Weather Service elevates west central Minnesota flood risk to 'well above normal'

The latest snow events have increased the risk of flooding in Minnesota and Mississippi river watersheds, according to the National Weather Service flood forecast issued March 9, 2023.

Recent snowfall is adding up, leading the National Weather Service to elevate the spring flood risk to well above normal in the Minnesota River watershed. The snowpack is holding a water equivalent of 4.6 inches in the Willmar area.
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
March 09, 2023 03:22 PM

WILLMAR — The National Weather Service has elevated the risk of spring flooding to well above normal due to the latest snow events.

The elevated flood risk includes the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers in Minnesota, and the Chippewa River in western Wisconsin, according to the latest flood outlook released on Thursday. The Mississippi River from St. Paul downstream is of particular concern.

The snowpack throughout much of Minnesota now measures 15 to 24 inches in depth throughout much of Minnesota, with levels closer to 24 inches in much of central and western Minnesota.

The snow water equivalent is higher than normal: Minnesota has seen only five to 10 years of this much snow water on the ground over the last 70 years in early March, the Weather Service reported.

The snow water equivalent is 4.6 inches in the Willmar area, and ranges to 3.8 inches in the Madison area.

Some of the factors that could help alleviate the risk are becoming less relevant as the snow depth persists. Much of the state has seen soil moisture levels recover, meaning the ability of the soil to absorb and hold water as the snow melts is reduced.

The frost depth is minimal for this time of year. The most recent measurement in the Milan area shows 31 inches of frost, but other weather stations report less.

In the Montevideo area, the new forecast increases the risk of minor flooding to 93%, as compared to 30% previously. The risk of moderate flooding has risen from 21% to 50%. The risk for major flooding has grown from 11% to 16%.

Throughout the region, the risk of ice jams has increased as well.

The risk of major flooding will be determined by the temperature and precipitation in the coming weeks. The current extended forecast is for cooler temperatures and normal precipitation.

There is no strong signal as yet for April weather, according to the National Weather Service report.

“We will be at the mercy of individual weather systems to determine whether all of that snowpack ends up causing flood problems,” it stated.

