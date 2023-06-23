Nebraska man injured in rollover crash near Clontarf, Minnesota

CLONTARF — A 70-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled over Friday afternoon on Swift County Road 22 in Clontarf Township.

Jeffrey L. Stein, of Omaha, Nebraska, was transported to CentraCare — Benson Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Stein was driving a 1992 GMC Van westbound on Swift County Road 22, which is part of the Minnesota Highway 29 detour, when it lost control and rolled into a ditch near 30th Avenue Northwest, northeast of Clontarf.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday.

Stein was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved, according to the State Patrol’s report.

Benson Police Department, Clontarf Fire and Rescue, Benson Ambulance and the Swift County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.