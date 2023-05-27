99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
New London Little Theatre offers space for big creativity

The Little Theatre, operated by the Crow River Players, provides space for artists of all sorts and backgrounds to showcase their talents — from music to art to theater.

Stacy Hundin grabs a dollar bill from an audience member while performing during the Catwalk Party at the Little Theatre Auditorium on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
The New London Little Theatre Auditorium is a unique space to catch a creative performance or attend an event.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 2:22 PM

The Little Theatre Auditorium in New London is a great place for artists to challenge themselves and for audiences to experience something new and exciting. It is a great location for music, live performances and more. The theater, run by the Crow River Players, wants to provide a space for artists of all backgrounds, cultures and identities to experiment, explore and exhibit.

Little Theatre Auditorium

The New London Little Theatre has shifted its focus from producing stage plays to “art by appointment” experiences and other types of organic live performances, including the monthly Open Mic and Jazz nights, and private events.

Cooper Orla, from left, Kyle Orla, center, and Tom Maloney play fiddle music for square dancing at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Held at 7 p.m. on the second Friday of each month, Open Mic features local musicians, storytellers, poets, comedians and other live performers. Open Mic is held before a live audience in the theater, which now includes a new cocktail bar.

To sign up to perform, email bethany@littletheatreauditorium.org . Walk-ins are welcome.

The first Friday of each month is host to Jazz Night, beginning at 7 p.m.

On Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Theatre offers Sunday Espresso Matinees. Visitors can watch classic movies, provided by New London Roaming Cinema, with friends while enjoying espresso drinks and cocktails.

The second annual Porchfest will begin at 11 a.m June 3, and will feature local musical artists performing on New London area stages, including at the Little Theatre. The event was created in celebration of the late Bill Gossman, former mayor of New London, and is organized by the New London Arts Alliance.

061621.N.WCT.100Years.0085.jpg
The New London Little Theatre Auditorium
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

Other events scheduled for the summer include a screening and Q&A with indie filmmaker Atlas Phoenix at 6 p.m. June 10, a Karaoke party featuring Rick LeRenn starting at 8 p.m. June 23, and Clown Bar, a clown noir whodunit series, July 14-15 and Aug. 18-19.

The Little Theatre, 24 Central Ave. East, was built in 1921 as a community playhouse and restored and modernized in the 1990s to preserve its role and history as a local center for the arts.

For more information and an up-to-date schedule, visit littletheatreauditorium.org or follow its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/littletheatreauditorium .

