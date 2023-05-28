99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
New London, Minnesota, man suffers serious injuries in motor bike crash

A 47-year-old man injured in a crash has not been identified publicly and was transported by Life Link Air Ambulance to a hospital that was unnamed in the news release.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 12:44 PM

KANDIYOHI COUNTY — A 47-year-old New London man suffered serious injuries in a motor bike accident in a field on the 7900 block of 93rd Avenue Northeast in Spicer, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded at 9:44 p.m. Saturday to the accident, which occurred in a field on private property.

The man lost control of the motor bike while driving on a grass-covered field. He was transported via Life Link Air Ambulance to an unnamed hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Also assisting at the scene were Spicer First Responders, New London Ambulance, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link Air Ambulance.

