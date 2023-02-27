New London, Minnesota, man transported to emergency room after snowmobile crash
A 55-year-old man from New London suffered minor injuries after his snowmobile crashed into a guardrail just off of the DNR trail near Minnesota Highway 23. The man was transported to an emergency room for treatment of his injuries.
SPICER — A 55-year-old New London man suffered minor injuries after a reported snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon in the city of Spicer.
Upon arrival, first responders found the man in the ditch off of the state trail between Minnesota Highway 23 and Woodcock Boulevard, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office .
The man, who was not named in the news release from Cpl. Jason Keith, was driving a 2007 Yamaha snowmobile, which had collided with a guardrail at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The man was transported to the CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital emergency room with minor injuries.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Spicer First Responders, New London Ambulance and the Spicer Fire Department.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT