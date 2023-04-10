New Ulm broadband provider announces plans to expand internet fiber to Hector, Minnesota

HECTOR — Residents in the Renville County community of Hector will have a new option for a fast internet connection.

Nuvera Communications Inc., a broadband provider headquartered in New Ulm, has announced plans to expand fiber internet service into Hector.

According to a news release, the city of Hector and Nuvera have begun the planning process for the project set to roll out this spring. The residential service will connect right to the customer’s home, offering symmetrical speeds up to a gig. For local businesses, Nuvera connects fiber right to the premises and offers customized services.

To learn more about the new fiber internet service in Hector, residents are invited to an open house scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Hector Public Library, 126 Main St. S.

Hector residents and businesses can sign up for Nuvera’s presale by going to NuveraGigCities.com website, scrolling to the map and entering their address or contact the company at 1-844-354-4111 . Businesses interested in learning more about fiber service can call Nuvera’s territory manager, Bonnie Jensen, at 320-583-4819 .

According to the news release, Nuvera is beginning its second year expanding access to fast fiber internet across Minnesota with its Nuvera Gig Cities project. The project creates a fiber infrastructure that runs across southern Minnesota communities.