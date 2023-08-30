No decision yet regarding school resource officers in Willmar Public Schools

WILLMAR — While the start of the school year is fast approaching, local law enforcement and Willmar Public Schools have not yet come to a decision regarding whether or not school resource officers will be stationed in local schools.

After 2023 legislation restricted the methods by which school resource officers could restrain students, many schools and police departments across the state have opted in recent days not to have officers stationed in the schools.

The law limits the ways in which an officer may restrain a student in situations when there is no current threat of serious harm. Most notably, prone restraints are banned.

According to Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, the prone restraint is a common practice, though it is supposed to be used only briefly.

“For us a prone restraint is very common. It is when we have a person laying face down, an officer doesn’t have to be on top of them. A prone restraint on an uncooperative individual is for handcuffing before getting them sitting up or in recovery position. That is most often how prone restraints are used, very briefly and on people actively resisting,” Felt said.

The prone restraint became a topic of controversy after the 2020 killing of George Floyd, when an officer used a prone restraint for nine and a half minutes resulting in Floyd’s death.

Since then, Minnesota lawmakers have passed legislation addressing the use of prone restraint, including a 2021 bill that restricted the use of the restraint in Minnesota jails. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, in 2015 school officials were banned from using the restraint against students with disabilities.

Supporters of the law say that the prone restraint is dangerous, especially when dealing with minors.

“Children deserve to feel safe at school, and without the risk of injury by adults who are there to protect them. Certain physical restraints are known to present risk of injury to children. There are proven practices that prevent occurrences of challenging behavior. When these behaviors do occur, practices to deescalate the situation that don’t involve dangerous uses of force are more effective,” the Solutions Not Suspensions Coalition, a school discipline activism organization, said in a statement.

Minnesota police organizations have responded to the bill, saying the wording is unclear and that in its present state, officers will be limited too greatly in order to do their jobs.

“There is some different language that has been added to the bill that specifically says that when an officer is employed on behalf of the school, they become an agent of the school and those rules apply to them. A lot are common sense,” Felt said. “You can’t restrict student’s ability to breathe, can’t put pressure on their lungs and diaphragm, no argument about that. The parts that come into play are restrictions on when an officer can intervene and the levels an officer can take to control a student.”

A statement was released by Attorney General Keith Ellison, giving his opinion on the law to clarify some of the wording. However, many officers are saying this left questions unanswered. In a Aug. 30 news conference, Minnesota Republican legislators, alongside Minnesota police officers, called on Gov. Tim Walz to hold a special session to address the issues with the bill.

Walz so far has said he has no intention do so. He said in a statement to The Forum of Fargo/Moorhead, a sister property of the West Central Tribune, that his administration will continue working with school districts and law enforcement agencies on guidance.

In Willmar, the local police department has kept a school resource officer stationed in the high school since 1994. Since that time, three school resource officers have been added, one to the middle school, one split between the Area Learning Center and Kennedy Elementary School, and a three-quarters time officer at Lakeland and Roosevelt elementary schools.

“I have not heard any parents complain about having officers in the schools. A few years ago the school was interested in adding the three-quarters officer at Lakeland and Roosevelt and the public seemed to support that. Locally, I have not heard of any concerns or complaints about officers being in schools. When there was a recent controversy about it in 2020, it was the opposite here, we got a lot of support for it,” Felt said.

While the decision as to whether or not officers will be in Willmar Schools this upcoming year has not yet been made, Felt has placed school safety as a top priority.

“We are trying to work as quickly as possible. I want to stress that to parents, students and staff that we are working hard to put the best safety plans in place to ensure everyone’s safety,” Felt said.

The West Central Tribune reached out to Willmar Public Schools for comment, but messages left Wednesday at the district office were not returned nor were emails to administrators.