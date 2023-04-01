99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
No injuries reported from house fire in Willmar on Wednesday

Fire was quickly extinguished by the Willmar Fire Department

Wsa.fire.Structure fire.jpg
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 12:15 PM

WILLMAR — There were no injuries and all the family pets safely made it out of a house fire that occurred around 10:44 p.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of Seventh Street Southwest in Willmar.

According to the news release from the Willmar Fire Department , firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of smoke and fire coming from the garage and attic of the house. When crews entered the home, they found that the fire had spread to just inside the garage door that went into the home.

The fire was quickly put out and firefighters spent about an hour on scene clearing the structure of smoke, the news release said.

All occupants were out of the house when firefighters arrived, but two dogs and three cats were still inside. The pets were rescued and unhurt.

The garage and its contents sustained heavy smoke and fire damage while the house suffered some smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Department.

Assisting the fire department at the scene were the Willmar Police Department, CentraCare Emergency Medical Services —Willmar and Raymond Ambulance.

By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


