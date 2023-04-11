Officer struck by bullet in Granite Falls drug bust

GRANITE FALLS — A drug enforcement officer was struck by a bullet while he and other officers were executing a search warrant at a Granite Falls residence around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The officer was treated at the Avera Granite Falls Hospital and treated and released from the Avera Granite Falls Hospital, according to a news release from the Granite Falls Police Department.

Local Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigating use-of-force incident Monday in Granite Falls, Minnesota A massive law enforcement presence Monday afternoon in Granite Falls drew many onlookers to what may have been a shooting. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is responding.

According to the information, just after 4:00 p.m., officers from the Cooperative Enforcement Effort VI Drug and Gang Task Force, the Granite Falls Police Department, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, and the Upper Sioux Community Police Department executed a knock and announce search warrant at a residence on Bergeson Drive in Granite Falls.

The suspect was wanted for multiple felony warrants on weapons and drug charges. Upon entry into the residence, officers immediately took gunfire from someone inside. Officers returned fire and retreated outside where a single officer said he had been struck by a bullet.

That officer was immediately transported to the Granite Falls Hospital while other officers secured the scene. After a 70-minute standoff, the suspect surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was transported and is currently being held in the Yellow Medicine County Jail pending charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE







The injured officer was treated and released from the Granite Falls Hospital. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and there is no longer a risk to the public. The Granite Falls Police Department has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the officers’ use-of-force.

The Granite Falls Police Department was assisted by the CEE VI Drug and Gang Task Force, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, the Upper Sioux Community Police Department, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the Lac Qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office, the Montevideo Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the Willmar Police Department, the Dawson/ Boyd Police Department, the Granite Falls Ambulance, the Granite Falls Public Works, and the Yellow Medicine County Highway Department.

No further information is available at this time. Future press releases will be made available by the Minnesota BCA.

