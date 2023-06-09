Olivia, Minnesota, man sentenced to 18 months after threatening to cut woman in half with a chainsaw

OLIVIA — A 52-year-old man was sentenced to prison for sending text messages in which he threatened a woman that he would “cut (her) in half” with a chainsaw.

Daniel Richard Clouse, of Olivia, was sentenced March 21 to 18 months of prison after being convicted on a felony threats of violence charge in Renville County District Court. He received credit for four days.

The sentence is an agreed upon downward dispositional sentence — less time than sentencing guidelines specify — as part of a plea agreement that also dismissed a predatory offender violation charge in a separate case. Clouse pleaded guilty in January.

Under Minnesota law, convicted offenders must spend at least two-thirds of their sentence in custody and may serve the remainder of their sentence on supervised release.

Clouse is currently in custody at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. According to the Department of Corrections, his expected release date is March 18, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported receiving harassing and threatening text messages from Clouse on the evening of July 4, 2022.

The woman showed an officer two text messages, the first of which allegedly said, “I don’t need any more gray hair you gave me enough you’re going to either stop or I’m going to take a chainsaw and cut you in half.”

According to the complaint, the second message read, “you better get off your higher horse. I have a chainsaw. I'll cut the legs off your high horse.”

The woman also alleged that in the weeks before Clouse had threatened to hit her in the head with a sledgehammer and burn her house to the ground while she was still inside. She told police that Clouse would not stop texting and calling her, and stated that she felt threatened by the messages and was unable to sleep.

The officer spoke with Clouse at his residence in Olivia. Clouse said he was inside his home watching movies all day at the time of the incidents.