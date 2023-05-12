Olivia, Minnesota, man sentenced to nearly 17 years in fatal stabbing of 13-year-old, attack on boy's mother

OLIVIA — The man charged with the fatal stabbing of 13-year-old Isaac Hoff during an attack on the boy's mother was sentenced Wednesday to a total of nearly 17 years in prison.

Houston Allen Morris Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections

Houston Allen Morris, 39, of Olivia, pleaded guilty in April to one charge of second-degree murder — without intent while committing felony assault against the boy's mother — and an amended felony charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

He had initially entered not guilty pleas to two murder charges in the killing of the boy and one count of attempted murder of the boy's mother. The attempted murder charge was amended to assault.

Judge Laurence Stratton sentenced Morris to two consecutive prison sentences: 180 months for the murder charge and 21 months with 413 days credit for the amended assault charge.

Morris is currently in custody at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

Under Minnesota law, convicted offenders must serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being considered to serve the remaining time on supervised release. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections website, Morris' expected release date is May 24, 2033.

According to the criminal complaint, Morris and Hoff's mother had been arguing in the early morning hours of March 24, 2022. At approximately 5:49 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to an Olivia residence for a domestic violence incident in progress after Hoff reported that he was stabbed in the chest with a knife.

Officers responding to the call found the youth lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor and the woman's 1-year-old daughter also covered in blood in the apartment.

The woman had lacerations to her head, finger and leg. She also had cut wounds on the palm of her hand and apparent deep bite marks on her arm, according to court filings by the prosecution. Morris had a small cut on his finger and hand and no other injuries.

Hoff was transported to Olivia Hospital & Clinic with life-threatening injuries. He died later at the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, Hoff's mother told police that Morris had been living with her for the previous two weeks.

She said that she and Morris began arguing in the bedroom and Morris strangled her by squeezing her neck and also hit her in the head with a pipe. According to the complaint, Morris had also picked up a metal bed frame and hit her in the head at another point during the altercation.

The argument woke up Hoff, who called 911.

Hoff's mother told law enforcement she then retrieved a knife from under her bed for protection.

Morris and the woman began struggling for the knife as Hoff was standing behind his mother. Morris was able to take the knife from the woman and then allegedly drove it toward her. It missed, and instead entered the chest of the teenager, according to the criminal complaint.

According to court documents, the boy's mother had previously filed for and received an order for protection against Morris. She alleged that Morris had verbally and physically assaulted her on multiple occasions. She also said Morris had threatened to kill her and her children, alleging that knives had been used or threatened to be used in the past.