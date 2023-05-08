99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
One dead, two seriously injured after crash Monday morning in rural Spicer, Minnesota

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said one man died and two other people are seriously injured after a reported crash Monday morning at a rural Spicer intersection near U.S. Highway 71 in Green Lake Township.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:28 PM

SPICER — A 79-year-old man died at the scene of a crash Monday morning at a rural Spicer intersection in Green Lake Township.

According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, he was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on County Road 9 when it went through the west intersection with County Road 10, near U.S. Highway 71, and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the Impala, a 28-year-old female, was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with serious injuries along with a 4-month-old uninjured boy, according to the release from Sgt. Dave Nester.

A 41-year-old male passenger was ejected from the Impala, and airlifted to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash, reported at 10:38 a.m. Monday, is currently under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Spicer Fire Department, Spicer First Responders, New London Fire and Ambulance, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, CentraCare Ambulance, Life Link Air Ambulance, Kandiyohi County Public Works, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
