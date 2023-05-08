One dead, two seriously injured after crash Monday morning in rural Spicer, Minnesota

SPICER — A 79-year-old man died at the scene of a crash Monday morning at a rural Spicer intersection in Green Lake Township.

According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, he was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on County Road 9 when it went through the west intersection with County Road 10, near U.S. Highway 71, and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the Impala, a 28-year-old female, was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with serious injuries along with a 4-month-old uninjured boy, according to the release from Sgt. Dave Nester.

A 41-year-old male passenger was ejected from the Impala, and airlifted to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash, reported at 10:38 a.m. Monday, is currently under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Spicer Fire Department, Spicer First Responders, New London Fire and Ambulance, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, CentraCare Ambulance, Life Link Air Ambulance, Kandiyohi County Public Works, and the Minnesota State Patrol.