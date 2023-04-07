One driver injured in three-vehicle crash in Yellow Medicine County

GRANITE FALLS — A 20-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a reported three-vehicle crash Thursday in Minnesota Falls Township, in Yellow Medicine County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash was reported at 8:32 p.m. Thursday near the intersection with 240th Avenue on Minnesota Highway 23.

Preston Eddie Yohnke, of Carlos, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, was injured in the crash. He was transported to Avera Granite Falls Hospital for treatment. The airbags in his vehicle deployed and he was wearing a seat belt.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, a Ford Focus, driven by Matthew Allen Beek, 31, of Lake Wilson, was southbound on Highway 23, while Yohnke and a third vehicle — a Chevrolet Malibu — were driving north. The Ford Focus and Chevrolet Impala collided and both came to rest in a ditch. The Malibu struck debris from the crash.

Beek was not injured, according to the report. The airbags in his vehicle deployed, and he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Malibu, Agg Moo Thaw, 24, of Willmar, and her passenger — 22-year-old Soe Naing Thein, also from Willmar — were uninjured in the crash. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash, according to the report. Road conditions were dry.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office and Granite Falls police, fire and ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.