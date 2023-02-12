99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
One hurt in head-on crash in Kandiyohi County on Saturday morning

A 56-year-old Lester Prairie woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries in crash at intersection of 15th Avenue and County Road 9.

Police lights
Police lights.
Dreamstime/TNS
February 12, 2023 02:58 PM

WILLMAR — A Lester Prairie woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Kandiyohi County on Saturday morning.

Karen Snegosky, 56, was transported to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for her injuries, according to information from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office .

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the crash at the intersection of County Road 9 and 15th Avenue Southeast around 10:34 a.m. Saturday.

Snegosky was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion westbound on 15th Avenue. Gordon Wittman, 75, of Atwater, was driving a 2020 Ford pickup westbound on 15th Avenue Southeast and was attempting to make a left turn onto County Road 9 and failed to yield to the Fusion, according to the accident report.

Wittman was not injured.

The Willmar Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

Get Local

