One hurt in U.S. Highway 212 crash near Buffalo Lake, Minnesota

A 17-year-old passenger was treated at the Glencoe hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 212 near Buffalo Lake, Minnesota.

By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:04 PM

BUFFALO LAKE — A 17-year-old male was treated at the Glencoe Health Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision at 8:47 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 212 outside Buffalo Lake.

More local news:

Matthew John Milner, of Inver Grove Heights, was a passenger in a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Carson John Gustafson, 17, of Inver Grove Heights, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Jeep was traveling westbound on Highway 212 in Hector Township, Renville County. A 2013 Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old driver, whose name was not listed in the report, was also traveling westbound on the highway when the vehicles collided at 520th Street.

Gustafson, driver of the Jeep, and one other passenger, Luke Edward Milner, age 15, of Inver Grove Heights, were not reported to have injuries. Gustafson and his two passengers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, according to the report.

Owen Bauer Unglesbee, 15, of Inver Grove Heights, was a passenger in the Ram. The driver and Unglesbee were both wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The report said alcohol was not involved in connection with the passenger, but the posted media report omitted that section entirely with regard to the unnamed driver.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo Lake Ambulance assisted at the accident scene.

By West Central Tribune staff report
