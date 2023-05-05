Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

One injured in crash involving semi and tractor near Rockville, Minnesota

A crash Wednesday, May 3, on Stearns County Road 2 near County Road 139, injured the driver of a semi from Lang Feeds Inc. of Eden Valley.

Two-Vehicle Crash.jpeg
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, May 3, 2023, on Stearns County Road 2 near County Road 139 in St. Joseph Township, according to a Stearns County Sheriff's Office news release.
Contributed / Stearns County Sheriff's Office
By St. Cloud LIVE
Today at 12:17 PM

STEARNS COUNTY — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in St. Joseph Township near Rockville.

The crash occurred at about 12:56 p.m. May 3 on County Road 2 near County Road 139, according to a Stearns County Sheriff's Office news release.

A semi operated by Kevin Lang, 62, of Richmond, and a tractor operated by Delbert Bechtold, 55, of St. Joseph, both were traveling south on County Road 2 at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The tractor began to turn left into a field when the semi attempted to pass the tractor and struck the rear of the manure spreader, according to the release. The semi is owned by Lang Feeds Inc. of Eden Valley.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Lang was taken to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for his injuries, according to the release. Bechtold was not injured in the crash.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the St. Joseph Police Department, St. Joseph Rescue, Mayo Ambulance, and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash.

