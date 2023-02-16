One injured in three-vehicle crash near Clara City, Minnesota, where other drivers had stopped due to weather

CLARA CITY — One driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 7 where other vehicles had stopped in the lane of travel due to the weather conditions Wednesday morning.

The State Patrol reported that 52-year-old Marcia Joy Gray, of St. Martin, was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment of her injuries after the crash at mile post 90 on Highway 7 in Stoneham Township, right outside Clara City.

The two other drivers, 30-year-old Alex Rodriguez, of Hanley Falls, and 36-year-old Julias Ranu, of Montevideo, were not injured in the crash.

The crash was reported at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday on snow- and ice-covered roads. A blizzard warning was in effect until 10 a.m. that day in Chippewa County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, the three vehicles collided as they were traveling west on Highway 7 when other vehicles were stopped in the lane of traffic due to weather conditions .

All involved were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Clara City fire and ambulance crews assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.