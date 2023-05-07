99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, May 7

News Local

One injured in two-vehicle crash near Paynesville

A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Today at 5:30 PM

PAYNESVILLE — Cassandra Lynn Leukam, 35, of Eden Valley, was injured when the vehicle she was a passenger in was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near Paynesville.

Leukam suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Paynesville Hospital.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, at 2:54 p.m. Sunday a 2008 Impala, driven by Madison Elizabeth Dircks, 26, of Maple Lake, and a 2020 Kia Sedona, driven by Brandon Lee Leukam, 15, of Eden Valley, were both traveling northbound on Minnesota Highway 55, near Old Lake Road, when the two vehicles collided.

The passenger in the Impala, Kayla May Kastner, 28, of Maple Lake along with Dircks and Brandon Leukam were not injured in the crash. Everyone involved were wearing their seat belts.

Assisting the State Patrol at the scene were the Paynesville Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance.

Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


