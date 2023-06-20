One man dies, one escapes after being trapped in grain bin in western Minnesota's Yellow Medicine County

PORTER — A 27-year-old man died after being trapped in a grain bin Tuesday northeast of Porter.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9:28 a.m. Tuesday regarding two people trapped in a grain bin.

A 62-year-old male had freed himself from the grain bin. However, a 27-year-old victim was still trapped inside the bin when first responders arrived, according to the news release from Chief Deputy Travis Peterson.

Rescue personnel worked for about an hour removing the grain from the bin before the 27-year-old was located. Life-saving efforts were performed but were not successful.

The 62-year-old was transported to the Sanford Canby Hospital and later released.

Names are being withheld until family members are notified.

According to the release, a rescue personnel member was also transported to Sanford Canby Hospital with heat-related injuries.

Porter Fire and First Responders, Canby Fire and Ambulance, Marshall Fire Department Technical Rescue, Renville County Technical Rescue, Minnesota State Patrol, and North Air Care also assisted the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.