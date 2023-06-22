UPDATE: Porter, Minnesota, man identified as 26-year-old who died Tuesday in grain bin accident

PORTER — A 26-year-old who died in a grain bin accident Tuesday at his farm has now been identified by the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office.

Jonah C. Dovre, of Porter, formerly of Cottonwood, died despite life-saving efforts, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9:28 a.m. Tuesday regarding two people trapped in a grain bin. Dovre was still trapped inside the bin when first responders arrived.

The other party trapped, a 62-year-old male who has not been identified by the Sheriff's Office, was able to free himself, according to the original news release from Chief Deputy Travis Peterson.

Rescue personnel worked for about an hour removing the grain from the bin before Dovre was located. Life-saving efforts were performed but were not successful.

The 62-year-old was transported to the Sanford Canby Hospital and later released.

According to the release, a rescue personnel member was also transported to Sanford Canby Hospital with heat-related injuries.

Porter Fire and First Responders, Canby Fire and Ambulance, Marshall Fire Department Technical Rescue, Renville County Technical Rescue, Minnesota State Patrol, and North Air Care also assisted the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.