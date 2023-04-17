One of state's oldest schools will be demolished, but its history saved

RENVILLE — What was one of the oldest operating elementary schools in Minnesota will soon be no more, but its history will not disappear with the rubble.

Renville County West school board members approved the low bid of DRC Inc, Litchfield, of $453,783 for the demolition of the Sacred Heart school at a special meeting on Thursday, April 6. It was one of four bids offered for the school’s demolition, according to Superintendent of Schools Doug Froke.

Demolition work on the 80,000-square-foot school facility is expected to begin in early May with the lifting of spring road restrictions. It is expected to take 60 days.

Just over two weeks ago, ECCO Midwest completed a $292,000 project to remove asbestos and other hazardous materials from the school. Asbestos was prevalent in the building; it was even in the lining of its broken windows. According to the superintendent, there were also mercury sources in the building.

The school was on the National Historic Registry. It had originally served as the Sacred Heart Elementary and High School. The original portion of the school was built in 1901. Additions were built in 1929, 1953 and 1964 and a gymnasium was constructed in 1974.

The school had historical significance as an example of schools constructed by rural communities to offer a modern education. These schools were typically “upright, square or rectangular buildings with symmetrical facades and evenly spaced, narrow windows,” according to the National Park Service’s narrative on the Sacred Heart School’s inclusion on the National Historic Registry.

The Renville County West district operated the school as an elementary school in its final years. As enrollment dropped, the district closed the Danube and later the Sacred Heart elementary schools.

In 2009, all of the district’s elementary students attended school in Renville with the closing of the Sacred Heart school. The district continued to use its gymnasium.

The district had explored selling the school and its 4.68-acre site in Sacred Heart without success. Costly roof repairs were needed, and it was no longer economically feasible for potential buyers to renovate it.

According to the superintendent, the district has worked with the Minnesota Historical Society, the Sacred Heart Historical Society , and the Renville County Historical Society to preserve the school’s history. The local historical societies hold a variety of memorabilia and historical materials from the building.

Soon, the history and story of the Sacred Heart School will be told via a dedicated webpage on the RCW School’s website . The district is creating the web page for the school’s history as part of what is termed a “suitable course of action plan,” according to the superintendent. It was required for the demolition of the building listed on the National Historic Registry.

According to the superintendent, RCW students video-taped interviews with former students and others familiar with the school’s history as part of a project to preserve the history. The videos will be available on the dedicated web page, which is expected to be placed online in the near future.

The superintendent described the decision to demolish the building as a “hard thing to do,” but necessary. Its deteriorated condition represented a safety concern.

The school district has been working closely with the City of Sacred Heart on the demolition project. The district has been focused on the demolition project, and will address what to do with the empty lot after the materials are removed, he said.

Read the National Historic Registry narrative.