Open enrollment leads to uneven population shifts in west central Minnesota school districts

Editor's note: This story has been updated. The value assigned for secondary students in determining state aid per pupil unit in school funding was listed incorrectly in the story originally published Feb. 11, 2022. The correct value for a secondary student is 1.2.

WILLMAR — The process of looking for ways to cut next year’s budget has started at Willmar Public Schools .

The budget cuts are related to several factors including the end of pandemic relief funding, rising costs and a drop in the number of students. The last round of budget cuts in Willmar’s schools was in 2016.

Jeff Holm, Willmar Public Schools Superintendent Contributed / Willmar Public Schools

In Minnesota, the state provides most funding for public schools, and it is mostly based on student numbers. So, fewer students equals less money.

Willmar’s enrollment was increasing through the 2019-20 school year, when the daily average for the year was 4,261. After the pandemic hit, enrollment dropped 4% in 2020-21, to a daily average of 4,085.

It rebounded a little in 2021-22, to 4,103. In the current school year student numbers have declined again, to 4,080 students counted in January.

In 2021-22, Willmar saw 695 students leave for other districts and 201 enter, a net loss of nearly 500 students. About 5% of the district’s students attend through open enrollment.

That shuffle between districts is allowed by a state law adopted in the late 1980s, the Enrollment Option Program, commonly called open enrollment. It allows families to send their children to public school in other districts without paying tuition.

Willmar Senior High School students get onto buses to head home following a regular school day on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Nearly 10% of the state’s 86,000 public school students used it in the past school year, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

Willmar Public Schools has surveyed families twice in recent years about why they choose other schools. “I did not see a lot of responses that pointed to action we could take to stem the tide of open enrollment out,” said Superintendent Jeff Holm.

The Willmar students who leave mainly go to the New London-Spicer and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg districts. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City is third.

Willmar Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Bill Adams Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Of the 393 open enrollment students at NLS in 2021-22, 287 come from Willmar. Students from other districts make up about 25% of the NLS student body of 1,550.

NLS loses 155 students to other districts, including 48 to Willmar.

At KMS, about 38% of its 780 students are there because of open enrollment.

The 301 students open-enrolled at KMS include 176 from Willmar. Other major contributors are MACCRAY and Benson. Just 33 students leave KMS.

State aid for the 2022-23 school year is $6,863 per pupil unit. Pupil units are calculated by grade level — kindergarteners are counted as 0.5, grades 1-6 are 1.0 and grades 7-12 are 1.2.

The state provides revenue for other purposes, like gifted and talented programs, transportation or the upkeep of aging buildings. Schools with high rates of poverty also receive additional aid.

A student gets onto the bus at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

School districts nationwide saw enrollment drop when the pandemic started in 2020, and in many cases, it hasn’t rebounded. Students left for online public schools, private schools, charter schools or homeschooling. Student losses could signal a lasting change for the nation’s public schools, according to a November 2022 Education Week article.

In the Twin Cities metro area, many families use open enrollment to leave city schools for the suburbs, according to a University of Minnesota study several years ago. The study said the practice appeared to be leading to increased school segregation.

New London-Spicer Superintendent Jamie Boelter Contributed / New London-Spicer Schools

Rural regional centers generally have a net loss of students, and nearby smaller districts gain students, according to a 2018 report from the Center for Rural Policy and Development. Though the report is several years old, the trend has continued.

Researcher Kelly Asche wrote that he did not find a clear relationship between racial/ethnic diversity and enrollment trends in his study.

In districts with minority populations smaller than 40%, there’s a fairly even split between districts with stable enrollment and those losing students. Fewer districts gained students. The handful of districts with 40% or more minority students experienced net losses.

According to the report, regional centers have usually been able to maintain their student numbers through growth, even as they lose students. That seemed to change during the pandemic. Open enrollment students can help stabilize smaller districts.

In Asche's study, school leaders said they were concerned that so much movement between districts could erode public support for local levies or bonding issues decided in referendums.

Reasons for switching districts are as varied as the families making the decisions, said New London-Spicer Superintendent Jamie Boelter. “It could range from programming they like at a certain school, to class sizes, to geographical location.”

They may have a family member who went to NLS or Paynesville or Willmar, he said, and “they just would like to go to that school instead.”

Holm said he saw the results of a survey of open-enrollment parents conducted shortly before he arrived in the district in 2015. Assistant Superintendent Bill Adams worked on a new survey in recent months. There's no clear answer.

Parents may want their children in school in the same town where they work. A family living at the outer edges of a district may live closer to schools in the district next door.

Some parents want their kids to attend a school the size they attended. Or they may like a particular program or activity offered in a district.

The recent survey showed that people have some misconceptions about Willmar schools, Adams said.

Respondents were worried that class sizes would be larger in a larger district.

“That’s not accurate,” Adams said. “We might be larger in student population, but our class sizes are actually equal to our neighbors or less than our neighbors.”

People who chose Willmar said they liked the opportunities available, like an orchestra option or in-person Chinese language classes, he said. “People are impressed with that” and happy that their kids have more choices and variety.

Others said in the survey they were concerned about gang or drug activity. Most school districts have some of that activity, and the percentage of students involved is similar in schools across the state, Holm said.

Issues with drugs or bullying have come up in every school district he’s worked in, Adams said. “It’s not just in Willmar, it’s everywhere.”

Holm and Adams frequently spend time in school buildings. “When I walk the hallways of our schools, things are orderly and safe, and kids seem happy,” Holm said.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t occasionally have fights. ... I think we may have seen a few more coming out of the pandemic,” he said, something he’s heard from colleagues.

Being apart and having the normal routine disrupted has interfered with students’ social/emotional development, he said.

The district has hired staff members who know how to intervene, “to help students understand their frustrations and how to deal with them in a different way,” Holm said.

Holm said the district has not been good at promoting its story. A recent effort is the release of videos about the experience of families and students in the district.

