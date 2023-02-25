99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Open house for Highway 23 South Gap project to be held March 2

The project will see the a seven-mile stretch of Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville expanding from two lane to four lanes.

Highway 23 Coalition sign
The Highway 23 South Gap expansion project is set to begin construction this spring. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an open house for March 2.
Contributed / Donna Boonstra
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
February 25, 2023 02:38 PM

NEW LONDON — The public is invited to a Minnesota Department of Transportation open house on the Highway 23 South Gap expansion project.

Related:
Highway 23 intersection at New London
Local
MnDOT District 8 receives $2.5 million federal award to improve safety at New London, Minnesota, intersection
A federal award of $4.4 million to the local Minnesota Department of Transportation office includes $2.5 million for a Highway 23 and Highway 9 intersection safety project at New London and $1.9 million for rumble strips on highways in district.
March 02, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Groundbreaking
Local
Willmar businessman, Highway 23 advocate Bob Dols dies at 73
Willmar businessman and philanthropist Bob Dols, who died Feb. 2, worked for decades to complete a four-lane Highway 23 from Willmar to Interstate 94. That project is nearing completion.
February 03, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Highway 23 intersection at New London
Local
MnDOT thanks public for input into Highway 23 safety improvements in New London
The Minnesota Department of Transportation expects to come to a decision in June on Minnesota Highway 23 safety improvements in New London.
January 20, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Willmar Wye 102622 .002.jpg
Local
Year in Review: A look back at what happened in west central Minnesota throughout 2022
The West Central Tribune was witness to many changes in 2022, from elections to education to infrastructure improvements.
December 31, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Load More

The in-person event will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 2 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. While there is no formal presentation planned, staff from MnDOT and the contractor will be on hand to answer any questions about the project the public may have. A virtual open house will also be available on the MnDOT South Gap website.

The project will see a seven-mile stretch of Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville transformed from two lanes to four.

Construction of the south gap will require traffic to be detoured, which is expected to go into effect around May 1 through Nov. 1. The detour will use Kandiyohi County Road 2 and Highway 55, routing traffic from Hawick to Paynesville. Those who work, live or are visiting homes or businesses along Highway 23 will have access. It will be a busy construction zone and drivers should watch for construction signs, lane closures, gravel surfaces, flaggers, road crews and heavy equipment.

Mathiowetz Construction is the apparent low bidder to be the contractor for the project, with a cost of $34.5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The south gap is part of the larger Highway 23 Gaps expansion project. Construction of the north gap, between Paynesville to Richmond , started last year and will be completed by this fall. The entire project will see approximately 16 miles of two-lane highway expanded to four lanes, creating an entirely four-lane corridor of travel between Willmar and Interstate 94 and St. Cloud.

The total project will cost around $101 million and is receiving funding through the Corridors of Commerce program.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown