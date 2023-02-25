Open house for Highway 23 South Gap project to be held March 2

NEW LONDON — The public is invited to a Minnesota Department of Transportation open house on the Highway 23 South Gap expansion project.

The in-person event will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 2 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. While there is no formal presentation planned, staff from MnDOT and the contractor will be on hand to answer any questions about the project the public may have. A virtual open house will also be available on the MnDOT South Gap website.

The project will see a seven-mile stretch of Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville transformed from two lanes to four.

Construction of the south gap will require traffic to be detoured, which is expected to go into effect around May 1 through Nov. 1. The detour will use Kandiyohi County Road 2 and Highway 55, routing traffic from Hawick to Paynesville. Those who work, live or are visiting homes or businesses along Highway 23 will have access. It will be a busy construction zone and drivers should watch for construction signs, lane closures, gravel surfaces, flaggers, road crews and heavy equipment.

Mathiowetz Construction is the apparent low bidder to be the contractor for the project, with a cost of $34.5 million.

The south gap is part of the larger Highway 23 Gaps expansion project. Construction of the north gap, between Paynesville to Richmond , started last year and will be completed by this fall. The entire project will see approximately 16 miles of two-lane highway expanded to four lanes, creating an entirely four-lane corridor of travel between Willmar and Interstate 94 and St. Cloud.

The total project will cost around $101 million and is receiving funding through the Corridors of Commerce program.