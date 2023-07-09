Open house set July 13 for US Highway 12 project in Willmar

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an in-person public information meeting to introduce a future U.S. Highway 12 resurfacing and reconfiguration project in Willmar and gather input from the community.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 13, at the Willmar Public Library , 410 Fifth St. S.W. The public is invited to stop by at their convenience from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release, there will not be a formal presentation. MnDOT staff will be available to discuss the project, gather input from the public, and answer questions. People who are unable to attend can still provide feedback by visiting the Highway 12 project website and clicking a link to the Highway 12 online survey .

The project is located on Highway 12 in Willmar from 11th Street Southwest to Sixth Street Southeast. MnDOT is planning to resurface the roadway, reconstruct and widen sidewalks, and reconfigure the roadway from four to three lanes with a center left-turn lane, according to the news release.

There will also be a barrier constructed in the center lane at Benson Avenue Southwest to prevent left turns, according to a June 5 Willmar City Council presentation by project manager Phillip DeSchepper.

The stoplights that currently operate at the intersections of Third Street Southwest and 10th Street Southwest will also be removed, according to DeSchepper. These changes are recommended to enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Construction is currently planned for 2029; however, it could take place sooner if MnDOT is successful in acquiring funding to move construction up.

Anyone who needs an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or needs documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), should email the request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

More information about the Highway 12 project can be found online at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy12willmar.