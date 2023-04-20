99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Outstanding senior volunteer to be honored at 2023 Life Connections event

The Outstanding Senior Award will be presented at 9:45 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2022, to an individual age 50 or older who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment that benefits the community and its citizens.

WILLMAR — The selection of an outstanding senior for the year is a favorite feature of Life Connections. This year will be the 13th year of the award. The award will be presented at 9:45 a.m. Friday, April 21.

The Outstanding Senior Award is given to an individual age 50 or older who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment that benefits the community and its citizens.

Leadership qualities include creativity, volunteerism, responsibility, problem-solving, respectfulness, cooperation and organizational skills.

Nominees must live in Kandiyohi, Swift, Chippewa, Renville, Meeker, Pope or Stearns counties.

The winner will receive a $100 award, plus $100 donated to the charity of his or her choice. In addition, the person providing the nomination will receive $50. Nominations must include a description of the projects, activities and/or volunteerism the person has been involved in; the end results and benefits of the individual’s efforts and contributions; and comments as to how this person’s efforts have helped to make their community a better place. For more information, call 320-214-4317 or email csteffel@wctrib.com. Sponsor of the award is West Central Sanitation of Willmar.

2022 recipient

Don Williamson, at left, shakes the hand of Larry Cain, who was named this year's Outstanding Senior Award during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center Friday, April 22, 2022. Cain is a hospice volunteer for Carris Health - Rice Hospice.
Don Williamson, at left, shakes the hand of Larry Cain, who was named the 2022 Outstanding Senior Award during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center Friday, April 22, 2022. Cain is a hospice volunteer for Carris Health - Rice Hospice.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Larry Cain was named the 2022 Outstanding Senior after more than 30 years of work in the community to help people nearing the end of their lives and help to their families.

In 1994, Cain took a 16-hour hospice volunteer training course and became a patient volunteer, in addition to remaining an advocate for the program.

In the award nomination submitted by Deb Van Buren, volunteer services manager of Carris Health — Rice Hospice, she said Cain went above and beyond, visiting patients every day and offering respite care to caregivers, donating nearly 2,000 hours of his time and driving more than 3,000 miles in his service to the hospice program.

"During the COVID pandemic, when most volunteers were not willing to make visits, our vaccinated friend was willing to mask up and make visits, donating over 400 hours during a time of pandemic," Van Buren said.

Van Buren called Cain a community hero, sharing stories of Cain's generosity, whether it was purchasing fast food or donating an electric wheelchair or even purchasing the gravestone for a patient who died because the family couldn't afford to do so.

"He has touched the lives of hundreds of people and continues to look for opportunities to bless others with his generous heart," Van Buren said.

Kit Grode
By Kit Grode
Kit Grode joined the West Central Tribune as the features and sections editor in July 2021. She oversees the weekly Showcase and Extra feature segments and also the WCT's special sections.
