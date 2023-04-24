99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Paynesville, Minnesota, driver suffers minor injuries Friday after vehicle rolls, strikes fence

Sean Michael-James Edmond, 19, of Paynesville suffered minor injuries after his Ford F150 went off the road will going uphill. According to the sheriff's office the vehicle rolled into the ditch and struck a fence.

StearnsCo.Paynesville.Crash.042123
According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, a pickup truck rolled in a ditch before hitting a fence Friday night in Paynesville Township.
Contributed / Stearns County Sheriff's Office
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:48 PM

PAYNESVILLE — A 19-year-old Paynesville driver suffered minor injuries after his vehicle rolled in a ditch before crashing into a fence Friday night.

In a news release Monday, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office identified Sean Michael-James Edmond as the driver of the crashed vehicle. The crash was reported at approximately 10:35 p.m. Friday on 283rd Avenue, north of Minnesota Highway 55, in Paynesville Township.

Edmond's injuries were described as minor. He was evaluated by CentraCare Ambulance and declined transport to a hospital.

According to the release, deputies determined that Edmond had lost control of his 2004 Ford F-150 pickup while navigating an uphill curve on the roadway. The vehicle then rolled into the ditch and struck a fence.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
