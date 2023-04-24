Paynesville, Minnesota, driver suffers minor injuries Friday after vehicle rolls, strikes fence
PAYNESVILLE — A 19-year-old Paynesville driver suffered minor injuries after his vehicle rolled in a ditch before crashing into a fence Friday night.
In a news release Monday, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office identified Sean Michael-James Edmond as the driver of the crashed vehicle. The crash was reported at approximately 10:35 p.m. Friday on 283rd Avenue, north of Minnesota Highway 55, in Paynesville Township.
Edmond's injuries were described as minor. He was evaluated by CentraCare Ambulance and declined transport to a hospital.
According to the release, deputies determined that Edmond had lost control of his 2004 Ford F-150 pickup while navigating an uphill curve on the roadway. The vehicle then rolled into the ditch and struck a fence.
