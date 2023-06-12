Paynesville, Minnesota, man dies in semi rollover west of Willmar

WOODS TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Paynesville man died Sunday in a semi rollover west of Willmar.

Kevin Michael Blonigen suffered a fatal injury, according to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report. Blonigen was driving a 2023 Mack semitractor eastbound on Minnesota Highway 40 when it left the roadway and rolled.

The airbags in the semi deployed and Blonigen was wearing a seat belt, according to the report. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash reported at 4:27 p.m. Sunday at milepost 60 on Highway 40 in Woods Township of Chippewa County.

Kerkhoven Ambulance and Fire, Life Link III, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, and Swift County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.