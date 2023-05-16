99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Permitting comes next as Tepetonka Club announces acquisition of land for golf course in Kandiyohi County

With land acquired, Tepetonka Club can begin the permitting process for a proposed destination golf course in rural New London, Minnesota.

Tepetonka site photo
A proposed new golf course is being built in northern Kandiyohi County with a vision to bring private, destination golf to west central Minnesota and the rest of the state.
Contributed / Teptonka
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 5:30 PM

NEW LONDON — A leisurely ride in northern Kandiyohi County in May of 2021 led Mark Haugejorde to discover the land he hopes to see developed as a destination golf course.

Two years later and almost to the day, Tepetonka Club has announced it has acquired the rural New London property and is ready to move forward with the project.

In a recent news release, Tepetonka Club announced it has acquired a total of 228 acres for the planned development along Shakopee Creek near Sibley State Park.

“We first discovered this property two years ago, and our design and engineering teams have done amazing work together,” said Haugejorde, Tepetonka Club chairman and New London-Spicer High School alumni, in the release. “We’re thrilled to be moving forward in creating this great course and facilities.”

Haugejorde’s father, Harold, had been instrumental decades ago in the development of the Little Crow Golf Course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tepetonka Club had originally hoped to begin development on the course in September 2022, but the project was delayed due to litigation.

Mark Haugejorde DSC_0004.JPG
Mark Haugejorde
READ MORE

Tepetonka Club had obtained a purchase agreement approved by two of the three siblings owning the Cedar Hills Century Farm, which represents 187 acres of the land eyed for the development. The lawsuit brought one year ago by Dean Thorson against his siblings Don Thorson and Sherry Ulman resulted in a court ruling this March allowing the sale to go forward.

Tepetonka Club will now be able to begin the process of obtaining needed permits from Kandiyohi County to make the project possible. The permitting process will likely require a number of months, according to Eric Van Dyken, Kandiyohi County zoning administrator.

The golf course’s representatives began meeting with Van Dyken and other county officials about the permitting process shortly after identifying the site for the course. But the permitting process itself could not get underway until the company had title to the property and it could be treated as a potential project, Van Dyken explained.

The area has two zoning designations. Much of the land is part of an A2 general agricultural district. Golf courses are allowed in the zone, but require a conditional use permit. The property within 300 feet of Shakopee Creek is part of a resource management district. This district also requires a conditional use permit for a golf course to be developed.

There will be opportunities for public comment on any conditional-use permits. The applications will be considered by the county’s Planning Commission, which makes recommendations to the County Board of Commissioners on whether or not to approve them.

Van Dyken said the first step for Tepetonka Club will be to complete an environmental review, known as an environmental assessment worksheet, for the project. It will identify if there are any potential, significant environmental effects associated with the planned development.

That information will inform the permitting process, Van Dyken said. A golf course is not the sort of development that typically has visual or noise impacts on neighboring properties. How it conducts itself on the land and environment are the main issues to be addressed in permitting, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An environmental assessment worksheet for the project would be presented to the Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners. Board members will decide whether to issue a negative declaration, meaning they do not believe there are any significant environmental effects. Or, they can determine there are potential effects and ask that a more thorough, and costly, environmental impact statement be undertaken.

More by Tom Cherveny:
Eagle Lake 050923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Eagle Lake near Willmar on verge of being added to impaired waters list
A lack of habitat variety and other stressers have adversely affected desireable fish species
May 12, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Katie Kemmitt, left, and Mia Bauer, environmental scientists with Stantec, collect a tube filled with sediment from Willmar Lake on May 4, 2023. The tube and its sediment were later shipped to the University of Wisconsin-Stout where it and others collected in the Willmar Chain of Lakes are being analyzed for phosphorus.
Northland Outdoors
Biggest challenge to Willmar Chain of Lakes is the legacy phosphorus hidden under murky waters
Testing in Willmar Chain of Lakes aims to identify legacy phosphorus load to inform decisions on improving water quality.
May 12, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Some of the shallow lakes in Kandiyohi County experienced winter kill and staff with the Spicer fisheries office with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are in the process of assessing the extent of loss. Point Lake experienced a severe winter kill, and Swenson, Elizabeth and Ella are known to have experienced partial winter kill. Boaters enjoy a fishing outing on Foot Lake in this Tribune file photo.
Northland Outdoors
Winterkill takes toll on some popular Kandiyohi County fishing lakes, others in western Minnesota
Spicer fisheries staff is testing lakes to determine the extent of winter kill; there have been reports of extensive winter kill to Point Lake, and partial winter kill to Swenson, Elizabeth and Ella lakes.
May 12, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Wisconsin Conservation Warden Dave Sanda talks with a boatload of anglers fishing on Leader Lake near Wascott on an August morning. Sanda reminded the anglers that anyone in the boat under age 13 must have a life jacket on under state law. John Myers / Forum News Service
Northland Outdoors
Many violations caught before anglers even hit the water for Minnesota fishing opener
Col. Rodmen Smith, Enforcement Division director for the Minnesota DNR, urges anglers to check their boats for safety and registration requirements before heading to the lake.
May 11, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
WillmarTen03.png
Local
Updated Willmar Ten city hall/community center plan ranges from $18.2M to $20.7M to convert JCPenney
May 16, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
051723.N.WCT.RidgeGraduation.04
Local
Ridgewater celebrates 350 graduates at Willmar, Hutchinson ceremonies
May 16, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 08:19 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar golfer earns Central Lakes honor
May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Jasmin Estrada, a 2018 Litchfield grad, became the St. Cloud State's all-time leader in career home runs (43) and RBIs (188) this spring.
College
College softball: Ex-Litchfield Dragon makes her mark at St. Cloud State
May 16, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3
May 15, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown