Photos: Bountiful beauty at Dykstra gardens in rural Roseland, Minnesota

Lush garden is open to the general public through mid-September.

Dykstra garden 081823 001.jpg
A bee pollinates a flower at Bill and Helene Dykstra’s garden south of Roseland on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:18 AM

ROSELAND — Cruising down a dusty, gravel road completely surrounded by endless rows of corn, one would never assume a quick detour down the driveway of Bill and Helene Dykstra’s property south of Roseland would transport them into a lush oasis in the middle of farm country.

Sprawling over 2 acres of land, the couple’s garden features between 15,000 to 20,000 annuals plus some perennials amongst some rock scaping. A handicap accessible pathway meanders through a bustling gardenscape of perfectly manicured rows of vibrant plant life.

Little figurines set up in storytelling settings provide additional entertainment for attendees to browse and discover while venturing down one of the many pathways carved into the garden.

The garden is open to the public for viewing from noon until dusk daily, weather permitting. To get there: Take Kandiyohi County Road 5 south of Roseland for one mile, go east on 210th Avenue and turn south on 37th Street. Each turn is well signed.

The gardens are free to view, but a donation for WheelChairs for Guatemala is appreciated.

Dykstra garden 081823 002.jpg
Pathways weave throughout Bill and Helene Dykstra’s garden south of Roseland. The garden, shown Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, has multiple seating areas scattered throughout the 2 acres.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Dykstra garden 081823 003.jpg
A ray of sunlight illuminates plant life on the floor of Bill and Helene Dykstra’s garden south of Roseland on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Dykstra garden 081823 004.jpg
A soldier beetle prepares to land on the petals of a black-eyed Susan at Bill and Helene Dykstra’s garden south of Roseland on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Dykstra garden 081823 005.jpg
A blue lotus flower shines in the afternoon sun near a small pond at Bill and Helene Dykstra’s garden south of Roseland on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Dykstra garden 081823 006.jpg
A bee prepares to land on a flower at Bill and Helene Dykstra’s garden south of Roseland on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Dykstra garden 081823 007.jpg
Bill and Helene Dykstra’s garden holds between 15,000 and 20,000 annuals plus some perennials on 2 acres of land.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Dykstra garden 081823 009.jpg
Miniature figurines and storytelling set pieces sit scattered throughout Bill and Helene Dykstra’s garden south of Roseland.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Dykstra garden 081823 008.jpg
Flowers soak up the afternoon sunlight at Bill and Helene Dykstra’s garden south of Roseland on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Dykstra garden 081823 010.jpg
Flowers bask in the afternoon sunlight at Bill and Helene Dykstra’s garden south of Roseland on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
