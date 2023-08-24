Photos: Bountiful beauty at Dykstra gardens in rural Roseland, Minnesota

ROSELAND
— Cruising down a dusty, gravel road completely surrounded by endless rows of corn, one would never assume a quick detour down the driveway of Bill and Helene Dykstra’s property south of Roseland would transport them into a lush oasis in the middle of farm country.
Sprawling over 2 acres of land, the couple’s garden features between 15,000 to 20,000 annuals plus some perennials amongst some rock scaping. A handicap accessible pathway meanders through a bustling gardenscape of perfectly manicured rows of vibrant plant life.
Little figurines set up in storytelling settings provide additional entertainment for attendees to browse and discover while venturing down one of the many pathways carved into the garden.
The garden is open to the public for viewing from noon until dusk daily, weather permitting. To get there: Take Kandiyohi County Road 5 south of Roseland for one mile, go east on 210th Avenue and turn south on 37th Street. Each turn is well signed.
The gardens are free to view, but a donation for WheelChairs for Guatemala is appreciated.
ADVERTISEMENT
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Redwood Falls, with dignified resting places for veterans, was dedicated after a decade of planning, featuring Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar as speakers, providing burial space for over a century.
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.