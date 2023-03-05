99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen wrestles Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By Macy Moore and Joe Brown
March 05, 2023
State Wrestling Finals 030423 002.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen is kissed on the cheek by mother Heidi Beyer after Dineen won his third consecutive state wrestling title during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen is crowned a champion for his third consecutive state title after defeating Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 010.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen is crowned a champion for his third consecutive state title after defeating Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022
March 05, 2023
 · 
By West Central Tribune sports report

State Wrestling Finals 030423 008.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen wrestles Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0015.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen wrestles Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 003.jpg
Benson head coach Scott Thompson hugs Thomas Dineen following his victory in the 195 A finals during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
girls wrestling.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 4, 2023
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
March 04, 2023

State Wrestling Finals 030423 0014.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen wrestles Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen is hugged by mother Heidi Beyer after Dineen won his third consecutive state wrestling title during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 009.jpg
Benson grappler Thomas Dineen is crowned a champion for his third consecutive state title after defeating Jacob Schimek of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola in the 195 A finals at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Benson senior Thomas Dineen, left, goes for the slam on Red Rock Central's Vander Mathiowetz during their 195A semifinal match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Benson senior Thomas Dineen, left, goes for the slam on Red Rock Central's Vander Mathiowetz during their 195A semifinal match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Benson senior Thomas Dineen gets his hand raised after beating Red Rock Central's Vander Mathiowetz in the 195A semifinals on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Benson senior Thomas Dineen gets his hand raised after beating Red Rock Central's Vander Mathiowetz in the 195A semifinals on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
March 04, 2023

State Wrestling Finals 030423 0020.jpg
BBE grappler Maximus Hanson is crowned the 170 A champion after defeating Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0018.jpg
BBE grappler Maximus Hanson grapples against Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the 170 A finals during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0016.jpg
Fans cheer on BBE wrestler Maximus Hanson as he grapples against Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the 170 A finals during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
March 06, 2023
 · 
By West Central Tribune sports report
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
Ridgewater's Cole Holien and Wil Yasseri each earned All-American honors
March 05, 2023
 · 
By Tom Elliott
State Wrestling 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling notebook: KMS Fighting Saint winds up 6th at state girls tournament
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul
March 04, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Benson Brave state champ keeps his word
Thomas Dineen made himself a promise as a freshman to never lose again and he stuck to it by winning his 3rd straight state title. BBE's Hanson also wins a state title and BOLD's Kiecker finishes 2nd.
March 04, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
girls wrestling.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 4, 2023
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
March 04, 2023
Willmar sophomore Conlan Carlson, right, looks for a shot against Forest Lake's Dayton Dale during their 138AAA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 3, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.
March 04, 2023
 · 
By West Central Tribune sports report
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Three Ridgewater Warriors are still alive at the national tournament
Cole Holien, Wil Yasseri and Austin Schlangen are in the wrestlebacks at the NJCAA Division III meet in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
March 03, 2023
 · 
By Tom Elliott
Paynesville sophomore Peyton Hemmesch, right, goes to celebrate with head coach Jeremy Reiter after winning a state quarterfinal match in overtime at 182A at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
Wrestling: Paynesville sophomore enjoys a nice OT comeback
Peyton Hemmesch moves into the semifinals with a 6-4 overtime victory
March 03, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
NLS sophomore Isaiah Nelson, right, tries to set up a pin on St. Francis' Kyler Sherk during their 113AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sports
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 3, 2023
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
March 03, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
BOLD junior Austin Kiecker, top, gets tied up with Caledonia/Houston's Isaac Blocker during their 152A match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
Wrestling: BOLD Warriors wrestler back in the semifinals
After dealing with a concussion at the end of the season, unranked but top-seeded Austin Kiecker advances in Class A at 152 pounds
March 03, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023
 · 
By Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023
 · 
By Macy Moore
Wrestling 030223.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 3, 2023
Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.
March 03, 2023
 · 
By West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, holds onto the leg of Hastings' Jack Bainbridge during their 132-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 2, 2023
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023
 · 
By West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar State Wrestling 030223 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Willmar Cardinals come home with some hardware
Willmar wins the Class AAA consolation championship at state, beating Apple Valley
March 02, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
United State Wrestling 030223 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Big win for Team United from its big guy
Heavyweight Brady Rhode's 4-2 decision gives Montevideo/Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd the consolation title. United beats Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 35-32 for fifth place in Class AA
March 02, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
BBE state wrestling 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: BBE Jaguars finish 4th at state
The Jaguars are happy to earn their best finish in school history at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul
March 02, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
BBE State Wrestling 030223 001.jpg
Prep
Willmar, BBE and D-B/LQPV/Montevideo compete in state wrestling team tournament
Update: In Thursday's night matches: Class AAA Consolation: Willmar 43, Apple Valley 21 Class AA Consolation: Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo 35, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 32 Class A Third Place: Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 30
March 02, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
Sophomore Steven Cruze, middle and the Willmar bench react after Eli Heinen won by fall at 138 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals Class AAA state wrestling - team competition
March 02, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Eli Heinen, top, looks to the coaches while going for a fall on Hastings' Mark Svoboda during their 138-pound match in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Wrestling - March 2, 2023
Minnesota prep wrestlers - boys and girls - gather in St. Paul this week for the state wrestling tournament. Willmar, BBE and United are competing in boys team tournament Thursday.
March 01, 2023
 · 
By West Central Tribune sports report

State Wrestling Finals 030423 022.jpg
BBE grappler Maximus Hanson is crowned the 170 A champion after defeating Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0017.jpg
BBE grappler Maximus Hanson grapples against Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the 170 A finals during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 011.jpg
BBE grappler Maximus Hanson grapples against Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the 170 A finals during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 021.jpg
BBE Jaguars' grappler Maximus Hanson is hugged by coaching staff after being named the 170 A champion by defeating Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori, Section 8AAA quarterfinals, Thursday, March 2, 2023
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
March 02, 2023
 · 
By Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. NLS, Section 3AA-North semifinals, 022823.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. New London-Spicer, Section 3AA-North semifinals, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
February 28, 2023
 · 
By Michael Lyne
Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Community Game Day helps beat the winter blues in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men's Club Community Game Day.
February 28, 2023
 · 
By Macy Moore
Diamond Edge Spring Show 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Figure skaters show off skills at Diamond Edge Spring Show
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
February 26, 2023
 · 
By Macy Moore
Class A individual state meet, 022523.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state individual meet, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
February 25, 2023
 · 
By Michael Lyne
NLS, Class A state meet, 022423.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats, Class A state team meet, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
February 24, 2023
 · 
By Michael Lyne
ECFE at the library 022323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Children gather for a morning of educational fun at Willmar Public Library
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
February 24, 2023
 · 
By Macy Moore
Blizzard 022323 006.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Blizzard inundates the region with heavy wind, snow
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
February 23, 2023
 · 
By Macy Moore
Willmar vs. Big Lake 022023.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Big Lake, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
February 20, 2023
 · 
By Michael Lyne
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023
 · 
By Macy Moore

State Wrestling Finals 030423 004.jpg
BBE grappler Maximus Hanson is congratulated by BBE head coach Jordan Fester after Hanson downed Collin Boese of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the 170 A finals during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE junior Maximus Hanson hangs onto Medford's Tate Hermes during their 170A semifinal match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
BBE junior Maximus Hanson hangs onto Medford's Tate Hermes during their 170A semifinal match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 023.jpg
BOLD wrestler Austin Kiecker faces off with Brodie Kellen of Dover-Eyota in the 152 A finals of the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 024.jpg
BOLD wrestler Austin Kiecker faces off with Brodie Kellen of Dover-Eyota in the 152 A finals of the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling Finals 030423 025.jpg
BOLD wrestler Austin Kiecker faces off with Brodie Kellen of Dover-Eyota in the 152 A finals of the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BOLD junior Austin Kiecker, right, goes for the takedown on Crosby-Ironton's John Paul Fitzpatrick during the 152A semifinals on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
BOLD junior Austin Kiecker, right, goes for the takedown on Crosby-Ironton's John Paul Fitzpatrick during the 152A semifinals on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 008.jpg
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez of KMS grapples with Nas`Jarae White of Forest Lake in the fifth place match in the 162-pound bracket at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 012.jpg
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez of KMS takes off her protective headwear after being defeated by Nas`Jarae White of Forest Lake in the fifth place match in the 162-pound bracket at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Girls Wrestling
Benson v United Wrestling 012023 012.jpg
Prep
State wrestling: Benson Braves senior eyes a 3rd state title
Thomas Dineen made a commitment in 6th grade to be a champion and now he's on the cusp of a 3rd championship while winning 131 matches in a row
February 28, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
KMS Saints wrestling Adamaris Chable Rodriguez .01
Prep
Wrestling: KMS Fighting Saint becomes the first state female entrant from west central Minnesota
Sophomore 152-pounder Adamaris Chable Rodriguez becomes first west central girl to advance to the state tournament in St. Paul
February 14, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
KMS sophomore Tianna Chable Rodriguez, middle, stands at the podium after taking second place at 152 pounds at the Section 5-8 girls wrestling championship meet Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Sartell. Chable Rodriguez is the first area girls wrestler to qualify for the state championship meet.
Prep
Wrestling roundup: KMS' Chable Rodriguez makes history
Prep wrestling report for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints sophomore is area's first entrant in the girls state tournament after taking 2nd at sections
February 12, 2023
 · 
By Joe Brown
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 08, 2023
 · 
By Jason Feldman
WCT.s.wrestling.jpg
Prep
Wrestling roundup: Team United nabs the team title at the West Central Conference/CMC tournament
Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo takes first with 208 points to beat second-place West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, which had 179. ACGC finished third, Minnewaska was fifth.
February 05, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

State Wrestling 030423 017.jpg
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez of KMS grapples with Nas`Jarae White of Forest Lake in the fifth place match in the 162-pound bracket at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 019.jpg
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez of KMS grapples with Nas`Jarae White of Forest Lake in the fifth place match in the 162-pound bracket at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 020.jpg
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez of KMS is hugged by competitor Nas`Jarae White of Forest Lake after losing in the fifth-place match in the 162-pound bracket at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
KMS sophomore Adamaris Chable Rodriguez walks onto the floor of the Xcel Energy Center before her girls 152-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in St. Paul.
KMS sophomore Adamaris Chable Rodriguez walks onto the floor of the Xcel Energy Center before her girls 152-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 009.jpg
Jevon Williams of ACGC grapples with Simon Snyder of New York Mills in the 160 A third place match during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 015.jpg
Jevon Williams of ACGC grapples with Simon Snyder of New York Mills in the 160 A third place match during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 010.jpg
Miles Wildman of Minnewaska Area wrestles Owen Gruchow of West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville in the fifth place 106 A match at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 014.jpg
Miles Wildman of Minnewaska Area reacts to defeating Owen Gruchow of West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville in the fifth place 106 A match at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 021.jpg
Braeden Erickson of Willmar grapples with Marcell Booth of Apple Valley in the fifth place match of the 170 AAA bracket during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St. Cloud Cathedral High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ROCORI state dance 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sauk Rapids State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell State Dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME state dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in jazz division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St Cloud Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.
February 17, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Five west central Minnesota schools competing in Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.
February 17, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Holdingford State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Holdingford Huskers compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The Holdingford Huskers compete in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Minnewaska state dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Minnewaska Lakers compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Minnewaska Lakers perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sterling Manor High Tea 021423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Ladies enjoy company, fine tea in Willmar on Valentine's Day
For the first time, Sterling Manor in Willmar held a Valentine's Day High Tea event on Tuesday afternoon in celebration of the holiday.
February 14, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kamala Harris 020923 013.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: VP Harris visits New Flyer of St. Cloud
Vice President Kamala Harris tours electric bus manufacturing facility, meets with union members during St. Cloud visit Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
February 10, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Adaptive Curling 020223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Adaptive curling program in Willmar helps teach sport to folks of all abilities
Since its inception in 2011, Glacial Ridge Curling's Adaptive Program continues to help those with cognitive or physical challenges learn the sport in an accepting environment.
February 07, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Youth In Harmony 020423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Barbershop music fills auditorium at Youth in Harmony festival
Various barbershop quartets and students from around the region gathered in Willmar on Saturday to rehearse and perform during annual festival.
February 05, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Wait Until Dark 012723 005.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Barn Theatre presents 'Wait Until Dark'
Photos from a "Wait Until Dark" dress rehearsal at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
February 01, 2023 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer WinterFest 2023 012823 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Spicer/Willmar Polar Plunge officially tops $1 million raised in 18-year history
Single-digit temperatures couldn't deter the masses from voluntarily jumping into a frozen lake Saturday in the name of fundraising for Special Olympics at the annual Spicer WinterFest.
January 29, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Hoar frost 012423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Hoar frost coats the Kandiyohi County countryside
West central Minnesota residents woke to a winter wonderland outside Tuesday morning as blue skies and a layer of hoarfrost coated the countryside.
January 24, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer WinterFest Snowmobile events 012123 005.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Sled heads enjoy octane-infused day on the ice at Spicer WinterFest
As part of the annual Spicer WinterFest activities, snowmobile enthusiasts gathered on the ice at Green Lake Saturday for a full day of racing action.
January 22, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Litchfield v Minnewaska girls basketball 012123 006.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Litchfield girls host Minnewaska Saturday, January 21, 2023
The Litchfield High School girls basketball program played host to Minnesaska on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
January 21, 2023 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Benson v United Wrestling 012023 010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Benson hosts triangular on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Benson welcomed United and Fergus Falls to Benson High School on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, for a triangular wrestling meet.
January 20, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ring-necked pheasant 011223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Pheasants taking flight along Highway 12
Ring-necked pheasants dot Kandiyohi County countryside.
January 18, 2023 05:48 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Lakes Area Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament 011423 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Inaugural pickleball tournament serves up fundraising fun
Local Christian organization Youth For Christ raised money through first-ever Lakes Area Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
January 17, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Lakes Area Classic 01423 004.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Skaters compete at annual Lakes Area Classic
Skaters from 16 various figure skating clubs converged at Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Willmar Civic Center for the 15th annual Lakes Area Classic.
January 16, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
STEMtastic Thursday 011223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youth test STEM skills with roller coaster builds
Children gathered at the Willmar Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, to handcraft their very own roller coasters during STEMtastic Thursday.
January 15, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

State Wrestling 030423 011.jpg
Braeden Erickson of Willmar grapples with Marcell Booth of Apple Valley in the fifth place match of the 170 AAA bracket during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 016.jpg
Braeden Erickson of Willmar grapples with Marcell Booth of Apple Valley in the fifth place match of the 170 AAA bracket during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 005.jpg
Braeden Erickson of Willmar grapples with Marcell Booth of Apple Valley in the fifth place match of the 170 AAA bracket during the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar senior Braeden Erickson celebrates after winning the fifth-place match at 170AAA during Day 2 of the state individual championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Willmar senior Braeden Erickson celebrates after winning the fifth-place match at 170AAA during Day 2 of the state individual championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 003.jpg
KMS grappler Trey Gunderson wrestles Wyatt Novitzki of Holdingford in the 120-pound A 3rd place match at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 013.jpg
KMS grappler Trey Gunderson hugs Wyatt Novitzki of Holdingford after winning the 120-pound A 3rd place match at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 018.jpg
KMS grappler Trey Gunderson wrestles Wyatt Novitzki of Holdingford in the 120-pound A 3rd place match at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Wrestling 030423 004.jpg
Paynesville wrestler Spencer Eisenbraun has his hand raised after defeating Brandon Mugg of Royalton-Upsala in the fifth place match of the 285 A bracket at the Minnesota High School State Wrestling Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Conlan Carlson walks toward the mat with his cousin and Cardinals assistant coach Colten Carlson following prior to the 138AAA semifinals on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Willmar sophomore Conlan Carlson walks toward the mat with his cousin and Cardinals assistant coach Colten Carlson following prior to the 138AAA semifinals on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
D-C/Litchfield senior Victor Franco, left, goes on the attack against Albert Lea's Logan Davis during the 120AA third-place match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
D-C/Litchfield senior Victor Franco, left, goes on the attack against Albert Lea's Logan Davis during the 120AA third-place match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
United senior Zander Clausen, left, faces off with Mound-Westonka's Cooper Rowe during the 138AA fifth-place match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
United senior Zander Clausen, left, faces off with Mound-Westonka's Cooper Rowe during the 138AA fifth-place match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, hangs onto the leg of Brainerd's Easton Dircks during the 132AAA fifth-place match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Willmar sophomore Sully Anez, right, hangs onto the leg of Brainerd's Easton Dircks during the 132AAA fifth-place match on Day 2 of the state individual wrestling championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
No. 9 Trojans trip No. 8 Braves 63-53 in Section 6A-South playoffs
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
Things are off to a slow start at the federal level, and moving more quickly than is comfortable for the legislators at the state level.
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through March 11, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published March 6, 2022
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
March 06, 2023 04:51 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends take 13th place in 200-yard freestyle relay
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
DB vs. YME, 030423.003.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Big ‘D,’ then big ‘O’ leads Blackjacks to victory
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
March 05, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Alex takes down Willmar
Girls basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria dominates Willmar in the Section 8AAA semifinals, 82-48
March 05, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
A public hearing will take place Sept. 6 for the rezoning of agricultural land to R5, which is high density residential. The location of the agricultural land to be considered for rezoning is east of Lakeland Drive Northeast between the Trentwood development and the mobile home park located on the corner of Lakeland Driver Northeast and Civic Center Drive.
Local
Lakeland Drive traffic study to be presented at the Monday, March 6, Willmar City Council meeting
A traffic study was conducted for the Lakeland Drive Unique Opportunities apartment complex project in northeast Willmar and shows no roadway changes are recommended or needed to accommodate increased traffic due to the apartment complex.
March 04, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Landowners and residents along the routes being considered for a 345-kilovolt transmission line to be built by Xcel Energy from a location in Lyon County to the Sherco power plant site near Becker had an opportunity to view detailed maps at an open house hosted by the company in Willlmar on March 1, 2023.
Local
Xcel Energy presents proposed power line routes from Lyon County to Sherco power plant near Becker, Minnesota
Open house offered residents and landowners an early look at the routes being considered for a high-voltage power line project
March 04, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Montevideo has a relay team and Austin Dunn advance to the state Class A finals
March 03, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.basketball.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Willmar Cardinals close regular-season with a road win
March 03, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
LQPV vs. Minneota, 030323.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: LQPV Eagles can’t make it 3 in a row against mighty Minneota
March 03, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warrior pitcher Reece Schwirtz throws a pitch while taking on Central Lakes College at Green Lake Baseball Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors amped up for the season
March 03, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott