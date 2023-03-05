PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 4, 2022
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
Ridgewater’s Cole Holien and Wil Yasseri each earned All-American honors
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul
Thomas Dineen made himself a promise as a freshman to never lose again and he stuck to it by winning his 3rd straight state title. BBE's Hanson also wins a state title and BOLD's Kiecker finishes 2nd.
The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament continues Saturday with day 2 of the boys' individual competition. The girls' individual competition opens Saturday as well.
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 3, 2023.
Cole Holien, Wil Yasseri and Austin Schlangen are in the wrestlebacks at the NJCAA Division III meet in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Peyton Hemmesch moves into the semifinals with a 6-4 overtime victory
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
After dealing with a concussion at the end of the season, unranked but top-seeded Austin Kiecker advances in Class A at 152 pounds
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Minnesota prep wrestlers gather this week for the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual tournament is Friday and Saturday and the girls' individual tournament begins Saturday.
Here is the West Central Tribune's coverage of the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament on March 2, 2023.
Willmar wins the Class AAA consolation championship at state, beating Apple Valley
Heavyweight Brady Rhode's 4-2 decision gives Montevideo/Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd the consolation title. United beats Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 35-32 for fifth place in Class AA
The Jaguars are happy to earn their best finish in school history at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul
Update: In Thursday's night matches: Class AAA Consolation: Willmar 43, Apple Valley 21 Class AA Consolation: Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo 35, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 32 Class A Third Place: Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 30
Minnesota prep wrestlers - boys and girls - gather in St. Paul this week for the state wrestling tournament. Willmar, BBE and United are competing in boys team tournament Thursday.
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Thomas Dineen made a commitment in 6th grade to be a champion and now he's on the cusp of a 3rd championship while winning 131 matches in a row
Sophomore 152-pounder Adamaris Chable Rodriguez becomes first west central girl to advance to the state tournament in St. Paul
Prep wrestling report for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints sophomore is area's first entrant in the girls state tournament after taking 2nd at sections
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo takes first with 208 points to beat second-place West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville, which had 179. ACGC finished third, Minnewaska was fifth.
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.
The Holdingford Huskers compete in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Minnewaska Lakers perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
For the first time, Sterling Manor in Willmar held a Valentine's Day High Tea event on Tuesday afternoon in celebration of the holiday.
Vice President Kamala Harris tours electric bus manufacturing facility, meets with union members during St. Cloud visit Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Since its inception in 2011, Glacial Ridge Curling's Adaptive Program continues to help those with cognitive or physical challenges learn the sport in an accepting environment.
Various barbershop quartets and students from around the region gathered in Willmar on Saturday to rehearse and perform during annual festival.
Photos from a "Wait Until Dark" dress rehearsal at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Single-digit temperatures couldn't deter the masses from voluntarily jumping into a frozen lake Saturday in the name of fundraising for Special Olympics at the annual Spicer WinterFest.
West central Minnesota residents woke to a winter wonderland outside Tuesday morning as blue skies and a layer of hoarfrost coated the countryside.
As part of the annual Spicer WinterFest activities, snowmobile enthusiasts gathered on the ice at Green Lake Saturday for a full day of racing action.
The Litchfield High School girls basketball program played host to Minnesaska on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Benson welcomed United and Fergus Falls to Benson High School on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, for a triangular wrestling meet.
Ring-necked pheasants dot Kandiyohi County countryside.
Local Christian organization Youth For Christ raised money through first-ever Lakes Area Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Skaters from 16 various figure skating clubs converged at Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Willmar Civic Center for the 15th annual Lakes Area Classic.
Children gathered at the Willmar Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, to handcraft their very own roller coasters during STEMtastic Thursday.
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
No. 9 Trojans trip No. 8 Braves 63-53 in Section 6A-South playoffs
Things are off to a slow start at the federal level, and moving more quickly than is comfortable for the legislators at the state level.
Area funerals scheduled through March 11, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends take 13th place in 200-yard freestyle relay
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
Girls basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria dominates Willmar in the Section 8AAA semifinals, 82-48
A traffic study was conducted for the Lakeland Drive Unique Opportunities apartment complex project in northeast Willmar and shows no roadway changes are recommended or needed to accommodate increased traffic due to the apartment complex.
Xcel Energy presents proposed power line routes from Lyon County to Sherco power plant near Becker, Minnesota
Open house offered residents and landowners an early look at the routes being considered for a high-voltage power line project
ADVERTISEMENT